Tesco cuts butter price by 40c as supermarket dairy price wars heat up  

Tesco’s 454g butter (1lb) will now be priced at €2.99, down 40c from €3.39, in the first supermarket move on butter prices

Tesco is to reduce the price of its own brand butter by 40 cent from Thursday, May 4th.

Tesco’s 454g butter (1lb) will now be priced at €2.99, down 40c from €3.39, and corresponding reductions will apply to all other Tesco own brand Irish creamery butter formats.

It comes after several retailers, including Lidl, Tesco, Aldi and Supervalu, cut the price of 2 litres of milk by 10 cents last week in response to the cost-of-living crisis.

“Following our reduction in retail milk prices in recent days, we are investing in butter retail prices to help customers with their household staple costs,” Natasha Adams, chief executive of Tesco Ireland said.

“With household budgets under increasing pressure we are absolutely committed to helping our customers, by keeping a laser focus on the cost of the weekly shop,” she said.

Shortly afterwards, SuperValu announced its own brand butter would be reduced by 40c from €3.39 to €2.99 from Thursday 4th May.

Aldi will also be reducing their butter prices, with 454g (1lb) being cut to €2.99, and the 227g (half pound) to €1.85.

The move was concerning for farmers, who were “working below the cost of production,” Tim Cullinan, president of the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) said.

“We understand the price of milk for farmers has fallen and it somewhere in the region of 50c a litre at the moment. That’s bringing its own pressures on the system. If you look at it since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, you will see massive price inflation on the cost of production. Looking at the price across the EU, we’re one of the highest costs in production at the moment,” he said, adding: “Now to see the price of produce falling is very worrying”.

It was leading to a “price war” with retailers, Mr Cullinan said. “We’re very concerned about the price that farmers are receiving for dairy produce at the moment”.

All of the own brand butter sold in Tesco Ireland is 100 per cent Irish, sourced from Irish farms, Tesco said. Tesco does not purchase directly from Irish dairy farmers but sources its milk and butter from processors.

The President of ICMSA, Pat McCormack, has called on corporate retailers to confirm that reductions in the price they charge for milk and butter will be “entirely” funded out of their own margins and will not be passed back to their supplier Co-ops.

“Farmers trying to get someone – anyone – in the state apparatus to look at the incredibly suspicious pricing of fertiliser in the last year will be amazed by the speed with which one query to the corporate retailers on their milk price gets that kind of response that very day”, Mr McCormack said.