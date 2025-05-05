Ford says Trump’s tariffs will cost the company $1.5bn in 2025

A Ford Motor Company plant in Wayne, Michigan. Ford is less affected by US president Donald Trump’s 25 per cent tariffs on vehicles than other automakers because most of the vehicles it sells in the United States are made in the country. Photograph: Nic Antaya/The New York Times

Ford Motor Company said on Monday that the Trump administration’s tariff policies were likely to lower its 2025 profit, before interest and taxes, by about $1.5 billion (€1.3 billion). The company also dropped its forecast for the year, saying that predicting the future had become too hard.

Ford is less affected by US president Donald Trump’s 25 per cent tariffs on vehicles than other automakers because most of the vehicles it sells in the United States are made in the country. General Motors said last week that the tariffs would increase its costs by $4 billion to $5 billion this year.

“We believe we are well positioned to adapt to the changes tariffs are driving in our industry,” Ford’s chief financial officer, Sherry House, said in a conference call.

The company said the administration’s shifting tariff policies had the potential to disrupt automotive supply chains, and they could force other nations to impose retaliatory tariffs on US exports. It also noted further uncertainty in the Trump administration’s tax and emission policies.

“We felt it prudent to suspend our full-year guidance,” House said.

Ford had previously said it expected earnings for 2025, before interest and taxes, to be $7 billion to $8.5 billion.

The Trump administration has levied 25 per cent tariffs on imported vehicles and auto parts. It has raised tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, which are used extensively in cars and trucks.

Those and other tariffs imposed by Trump signify a big shift in US trade policy, especially as it affects trade among the United States, Canada and Mexico. For decades, cars and auto parts have been shipped across North America with few or no tariffs.

Ford makes some vehicles — including a key electric model, the Mustang Mach-E — in Mexico, and the company plans to start making heavy-duty pickup trucks in Canada in 2026. House said the automaker was not considering changing its heavy-duty truck plans.

The company also reported that its profit in the first three months of the year fell to $471 million from $1.3 billion in the same period a year ago. Ford blamed lower vehicle sales because it had paused production at some factories to prepare for new models and made other changes aimed at reducing inventories of unsold cars and trucks.

Its revenue in the quarter declined 5 per cent, to $40.7 billion. Ford narrowed its loss on electric vehicles to $849 million from a loss of $1.3 billion a year ago. Profit from selling mainstream, internal combustion vehicles fell to $96 million from $901 million. Profit from selling commercial trucks and related services declined to $1.3 billion from $3 billion last year.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.