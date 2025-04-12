Bordeaux vs Munster live updates - Irish province looks for Champions Cup semi-final spot

We start with the team news. The main news is that Alex Nankivell can play after having his ban for what was seen at the time as a dangerous clearout vs Connacht overturned. He starts at 12 as Sean O’Brien drops to the bench.

There’s one other change to the XV which beat La Rochelle. Props Josh Wycherley and Jeremy Loughman trade places, the former starting while the latter is on the bench.

Jack Crowley and Craig Casey once again continue their halfback partnership, with Andrew Smith, Calvin Nash and Thaakir Abrahams making up the backthree.

Diarmuid Barron and Oli Jager join Wycherley in the frontrow, Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne are in the engine room behind them. Peter O’Mahony, John Hodnett and Gavin Coombes form the backrow.

It’s a six-two split on the bench with Conor Murray and O’Brien the only backline replacements.

Team News for our Champions Cup quarter-final 👊



🔄 2 changes as Josh Wycherley & Alex Nankivell come into the side



📈 Stephen Archer set for 300th Munster appearance#SUAF 🔴 | #UBBvMUN — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) April 11, 2025

Good afternoon all and welcome to more live Champions Cup action. Munster are on their travels in France once again, looking to back up their win in La Rochelle with another strong performance in Bordeaux.

After hammering Glasgow on Friday night, Leinster are already in the semi-finals. Can their provincial rivals join them?

We’ll find out later with the game kicking off at 3pm.