In pictures: US election night sees Trump take path back to White House

Donald Trump has declared he has won a “magnificent victory for the American people” as he looks on track to return to the White House as 47th president of the United States.

Mr Trump has told his supporters that “America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate”, after he was projected to win a number of crucial swing states ahead of Democrat candidate Kamala Harris.

Addressing a campaign party in Florida in the early hours of Wednesday, Mr Trump pledged to “fight” for “every citizen” and promised the “golden age of America”.

US election: Donald Trump arrives to speak during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump supporters react as Fox News projects their candidate is elected president during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The set and podium for Kamala Harris's election night watch party at Howard University in Washington, DC, after she declined to speak and crowds dispersed. Photograph: EPA

Supporters of Donald Trump gather near his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on election day. Photograph: GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

Voting results are displayed on receipts at the Fulton County Election Hub in Union City, Georgia. Photograph: Audra Melton/The New York Times

Voters cast their ballots at a polling location in Fairfax, Virginia. Photograph: ALI KHALIGH/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

People raise a cardboard cutout of Donald Trump outside Trump Tower, in New York. Photograph: Karsten Moran/The New York Times

Donald Trump kisses Melania Trump as his son Barron Trump looks on in the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times

Raynell Jackson reacts during an election night event for Kamala Harris at Howard University in Washington, DC. Photograph: Maansi Srivastava/The New York Times

Supporters of Kamala Harris at the Democratic presidential nominee's election night watch at Howard University in Washington, DC. Photograph: Maansi Srivastava/The New York Times