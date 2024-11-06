Podcast: Why Trump won, with Fintan O’Toole, Jennifer Bray and Steven Carroll

From Palm Beach, Florida, where Donald Trump is celebrating his historic victory in the 2024 US presidential race, Steven Carroll joins Hugh Linehan, Fintan O’Toole and Jennifer Bray to discuss what went wrong for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, why so many categories of American voters supported Trump and what his win means for politics and the wider world.

