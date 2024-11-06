Inside Politics Podcast

Podcast: Why Trump won, with Fintan O’Toole, Jennifer Bray and Steven Carroll

Why did so many Americans of all kinds embrace Trump's message?

Donald Trump will be the 47th president of the United States. Photograph: Jim Watson / AFP.
Wed Nov 06 2024 - 09:04

From Palm Beach, Florida, where Donald Trump is celebrating his historic victory in the 2024 US presidential race, Steven Carroll joins Hugh Linehan, Fintan O’Toole and Jennifer Bray to discuss what went wrong for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, why so many categories of American voters supported Trump and what his win means for politics and the wider world.

