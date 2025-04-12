Couple due in court over Dublin Airport cash seizure

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Judge Dermot Simms at Dublin District Court on Saturday. File Photograph: The Irish Times

A man and woman aged in their 60s are to appear in court on Saturday charged in relation to the discovery of €342,000 at Dublin Airport on Wednesday.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau along with officials from Revenue Customs Service seized the cash from two passengers on Wednesday evening.

The two were subsequently detained for questioning at a Garda station in Dublin under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

They are due to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday morning.