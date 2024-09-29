Top Republicans disavow Donald Trump’s ‘mentally disabled’ comments about Kamala Harris

Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Bayfront Convention Center in Erie, Pennsylvania. Mr Trump’s comments about Kamala Harris joined a long list of personal attacks against opponents that supporters at his campaign eagerly lap up. Photograph: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Senior Republicans distanced themselves Sunday from comments made by Donald Trump at campaign stops over the weekend that opponent Kamala Harris was born “mentally disabled” and had compared her actions to that of “a mentally disabled person”.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, pushed back on Mr Trump’s remarks, which came in what Mr Trump himself admitted was a “dark” speech.

“I just think the better course to take is to prosecute the case that her policies are destroying the country,” Mr Graham said on CNN. “I’m not saying she’s crazy, her policies are crazy.”

Mr Graham’s comments came as immigration and border security remained the top domestic issue on Sunday’s political talk shows. Mr Trump made his comments during a rally in Wisconsin on Saturday amid remarks on Ms Harris’s actions on those issues as vice-president.

“Kamala is mentally impaired. If a Republican did what she did, that Republican would be impeached and removed from office, and rightfully so, for high crimes and misdemeanours,” he said.

Mr Trump added: “Joe Biden became mentally impaired. Kamala was born that way. She was born that way. And if you think about it, only a mentally disabled person could have allowed this to happen to our country.”

Minnesota Republican representative Tom Emmer, a member of JD Vance’s debate preparation team, told ABC News: “I think we should stick on the issues. The issues are, Donald Trump fixed it once. They broke it. He’s going to fix it again. That – those are the issues.”

But Maryland governor Larry Hogan struck back, telling CBS News that Mr Trump’s comments were “insulting not only to the vice-president, but to people that actually do have mental disabilities.

“I’ve said for years that Trump’s divisive rhetoric is something we can do without,” Mr Hogan added.

Steven Cheung, the communications director for the Trump campaign, did not directly address Mr Trump’s comments, widely criticised as offensive, but said Ms Harris’s record on immigration and border security made her “wholly unfit to serve as president”.

Mr Trump’s comments joined a long list of personal attacks against opponents that supporters at his campaign eagerly lap up. Democrats have their own reductive articulations, calling Trump and Vance “weird”.

But the use of mental disability to describe Ms Harris’s faculties has been widely seized upon. Democrat Illinois governor JB Pritzker told CNN that Mr Trump’s remarks were “name-calling”.

“Whenever he says things like that, he’s talking about himself but trying to project it on to others,” Mr Pritzker said. Eric Holder, the former Obama administration attorney general, said Mr Trump’s comments indicated “cognitive decline”.

“Trump made a great deal of the cognitive abilities of Joe Biden,” he told MSNBC. “If this is where he is now, where is he going to be three and four years from now?”

Maria Town, president of the American Association of People with Disabilities, pointed out that many presidents had disabilities.

Ms Town said in a statement to the Washington Post that Mr Trump’s comments “say far more about him and his inaccurate, hateful biases against disabled people than it does about vice president Harris, or any person with a disability”.