Former pupil killed six in shooting at Nashville school

A child weeps on the bus leaving the Covenant School after the mass shooting in Nashville. Photograph: Nicole Hester/The Tennessean/AP

A 28-year-old from Nashville fatally shot three children and three adults on Monday at a private Christian elementary school, leaving behind writings and detailed maps of the school and its security protocols, US police have said.

In the latest episode of gun violence that has devastated American families and communities, the assailant opened fire just after 10am inside the Covenant School, in the affluent Green Hills neighbourhood, where children in preschool through sixth grade had just begun their final full week of classes before Easter break.

The shooter, whom the police identified as Audrey Hale, had entered the building by firing through a side door, armed with two assault-style weapons and a handgun, according to John Drake, the chief of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, and went to the second floor, firing shots before being killed by police.

There was confusion about the gender identity of the assailant in the immediate aftermath of the attack. Mr Drake said the shooter identified as transgender. Officials used “she” and “her” to refer to the shooter, but, according to a social media post and a LinkedIn profile, the shooter appeared to identify as male in recent months.

School shooters: why do they do it? Listen | 29:39 The killing of 19 children and two teachers in a Texas elementary school has put the spotlight back on gun control - for now. But Robin Kowalski, a US-based professor of psychology who has studied school shooters, tells In the News that other factors are being overlooked, like rejection, bullying and mental health issues.There are ways to tackle these problems. But when mental health is discussed in the context of mass shootings, it's more likely as a deflection from gun control proposals than with any genuine intention to tackle the problem. Plus: Washington Correspondent Martin Wall on the investigation into police mishandling of the Robb Elementary shootings.

Police in Nashville identified the six victims as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all 9; Cynthia Peak (61), a substitute teacher; Mike Hill (61), a custodian; and Katherine Koonce (60). Koonce was the head of school, according to the school website.

Hallie Scruggs was the daughter of Chad Scruggs, the pastor of Covenant Presbyterian Church, according to a biography published online by his former church in Dallas. Covenant Presbyterian is connected to the elementary school.

Mr Drake said it was too early to discuss a possible motive for the shooting, although he confirmed that the attack was targeted. Authorities were reviewing writings, and had made contact with the shooter’s father, Mr Drake said.

Calling the Nashville shooting “sick” and “a family’s worst nightmare,” US president Joe Biden again pushed Congress on Monday to enact gun-control legislation.

“It’s about time that we begin to make some progress,” Mr Biden said. — This article originally appeared in The New York Times

