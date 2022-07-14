Rishi Sunak tops second ballot in Conservative Party leadership contest

Former chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak has topped the poll in the second ballot of Conservative MPs in the contest to succeed Boris Johnson.

Attorney general Suella Braverman was eliminated after receiving 27 votes, the lowest total among the six candidates. Penny Mordaunt came second with 83 votes, while Sunak received 101.

The second round of voting among Conservative MPs in the process to replace Mr Johnson as party leader and British prime minister began at 11.30am, and MPs had until 1.30pm to cast their ballot.

Mr Sunak also won the biggest backing in Wednesday’s first vote, while Nadhim Zahawi, who took over as finance minister from Mr Sunak last week, and former foreign minister Jeremy Hunt were knocked out after failing to get the required minimum of 30 votes.

UK Parliament handout photos of the six candidates in the Conservative Party leadership race, (top row left to right), Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat, Kemi Badenoch, Suella Braverman, Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, who are vying to replace Boris Johnson. Photograph: UK Parliament/PA

Subsequent ballots will be held among the Conservative legislators, eliminating the candidate with the fewest votes each time, to whittle the field down to a final two by July 21st. The new leader will then be chosen from those two by the 200,000 Conservative party members in the country at large, and be announced on September 5th.

Although Mr Sunak might be the most popular contender with his colleagues, a YouGov poll of nearly 900 party members found Ms Mordaunt was the favourite, beating any of the others in a run-off. She had a huge lead over Mr Sunak, who fared badly against almost all his rivals, and is now the bookmakers’ favourite.

As the contest intensifies it has also become increasingly fractious as rival camps trade barbs and some offer a series of eye-catching tax cutting pledges.

Mr Sunak said it was not credible to offer more spending and lower taxes, saying he was offering honesty “not fairytales”.

Mr Zahawi said he had been smeared over his personal finances while culture minister Nadine Dorries, who was loyal to Mr Johnson and is now backing Ms Truss, has accused Mr Sunak’s team of “dirty tricks” as part of a “Stop Liz” strategy.

“I believe his [Sunak’s] behaviour towards Boris Johnson, his disloyalty means that I could not possibly support him,” minister for Brexit opportunities Jacob Rees-Mogg told Sky News on Wednesday.

Mr Johnson, who won a large majority in December 2019, announced last week that he would step down after a torrent of resignations from ministers and with many Conservative MPs in open revolt.

His would-be successors have stressed how they would offer integrity and trustworthiness in contrast, but face questions of their own, such as why they backed Mr Johnson for so long. Mr Sunak was - like Mr Johnson - fined for breaking lockdown rules.

Political opponents say the candidates have been focused only on winning the support of the right-wing of the ruling party by talking about tax cuts and extra defence spending while not addressing the cost of living crisis facing the public.

Polls also suggest that while the Conservatives argue among themselves, they are falling significantly behind the Labour Party, although no election is scheduled for a couple of years. — Reuters