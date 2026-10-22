Middle East

Israel kills at least three people in latest attacks on Gaza Strip

Some 1,500 Palestinians have been killed in the enclave since beginning of US-brokered ceasefire one year ago

Palestinian firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire in a vehicle destroyed in an Israeli air strike south of Gaza City on Thursday. Photograph: Mohammed Saber/EPA
Palestinian firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire in a vehicle destroyed in an Israeli air strike south of Gaza City on Thursday. Photograph: Mohammed Saber/EPA
Thu Oct 22 2026 - 15:412 MIN READ

Israeli strikes and ‌gunfire killed at least three people in the Gaza Strip in separate incidents on Thursday, health ​officials in the enclave said.

In Gaza City, a strike on a car killed at least one person, medics said. They earlier said there had been two ​deaths. A crowd gathered around the burning wreckage, as orange-vested emergency crews sprayed it with ⁠water, photos from the scene showed.

Another strike killed a Palestinian man ‌on ‌a ​bike in the southern city of Khan Younis and gunfire killed a woman near the Jabalia refugee camp, ⁠in the north, the ​medics added.

The Israeli military did not ​immediately comment on any of the reported incidents.

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Israel, which says the ‌Hamas militant group has been rearming and ​launching attacks in violation of a year-old ceasefire, has stepped up ⁠strikes on the group ⁠in recent ​weeks.

Hamas has denied trying to carry out attacks or rebuild its arsenal and accuses Israel of undermining the Gaza peace deal.

Last year’s US-brokered ceasefire calls for eventual reconstruction of the territory. But little progress has been made as negotiators have failed to agree terms for Hamas to disarm and Israel to withdraw ‌its troops.

Israeli air strikes ⁠have continued. At least 1,500 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire, according to the territory’s health officials, ‌while Israel says four soldiers have been killed.

Palestinian authorities say more than 74,000 people ​have been killed in Israel’s assault on Gaza, launched ​after Hamas-led fighters killed about 1,200 people in southern Israel on October 7th, 2023. – Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026

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