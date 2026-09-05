US strikes three Iranian oil tankers after Tehran attacks naval ships

One of the US strikes took place near Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf, a key Iranian oil export hub. Photograph: Orbital Horizon/Gallo Images via Getty Images

US forces struck three Iranian oil tankers on Saturday, US Central Command ​said, including one off the coast of Kharg Island, near Iran’s key oil export hub.

The strikes were carried out after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched ballistic missiles at two US navy ships, Central Command said.

“Let the message to the IRGC be clear: If you shoot ​at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost – taking out three of yours,” said Brad Cooper, head of US ⁠Central Command.

Tasnim, the semi-official Iranian news agency, reported earlier that four US missiles hit a tanker ‌in ‌the ​area of Kharg’s anchorage. Tasnim quoted local sources as saying there were no casualties and the tanker’s crew was being evacuated.

No American personnel were harmed, Central Command said.

There ⁠was no immediate official announcement by Iranian authorities.

The ​exchange of attacks follows an escalation in the past week ​that threatens to deepen a conflict that has dragged on since the US launched strikes on Iran in ‌February, disrupting global energy supplies and drawing opposition from ​a majority of Americans before congressional elections in November.

US president Donald Trump said ⁠on August 31st in a one-line social media ⁠post accompanied by an ​AI-generated video that Kharg Island was being “blown to smithereens”. Iranian authorities have vowed a strong response if Kharg is attacked.

Iran is the third-largest producer in the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and exported 90 per cent of its crude via Kharg Island before the war, but flows have been disrupted since a US blockade of Iranian oil exports began in mid-April.

Trump said on June 11th that he wanted to take over Kharg Island, but then said a threatened US military operation there was off the table ‌for now, days before Tehran ⁠and Washington signed an interim agreement aimed at ending the war on June 17th.

A US attack on Kharg would further pressure Iran’s oil industry and its wider economy, which is already reeling ‌from the US naval blockade.

The US imposed its blockade on Iranian ports after Iran effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, an important waterway that ​carried one-fifth of the world’s oil supply before the war.

Brent crude futures ​closed at their highest level since July 24th on Friday, at $96.28 a barrel, as tensions in the Middle East drive global supply concerns. – Reuters