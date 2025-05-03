Hamas releases video of man identified as Gaza hostage

Demonstrators in Tel Aviv in April bear placards during an anti-government protest calling for action to secure the release of the remaining Israelis held hostage by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip since October 2023. Photograph: Jack Guez/AFP

Hamas on Saturday released a video purportedly of a hostage held in Gaza whom Israeli media identified as Maxim Herkin.

The video is undated and edited, however, the man makes references to Israel’s Independence Day, which took place last week, and identifies himself as among the 59 hostages in Gaza.

The Palestinian militant group has regularly released videos of hostages over the course of the war.

Israel has in the past dismissed such videos as propaganda that is designed to put pressure on the government. - Reuters