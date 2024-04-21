Middle East crisis: 14 Palestinians killed as violence flares in West Bank

Palestinians walk amid the damage to a street after a raid by Israeli forces in the Nur Shams camp. Photograph: ZAIN JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli forces killed 14 Palestinians in the West Bank during a raid on Saturday, according to Palestinian authorities.

An ambulance driver was also reportedly killed as he went to collect injured people from a separate attack by Jewish settlers.

Israeli forces began an extended raid in the early hours of Friday in the Nur Shams area, near the flashpoint Palestinian city of Tulkarm and were still exchanging fire with armed fighters well into Saturday.

Israeli military vehicles massed and bursts of gunfire were heard, while at least three drones were seen hovering above Nur Shams, an area housing refugees and their descendants from the 1948 war that accompanied the creation of the state of Israel.

The Tulkarm Brigades, which groups forces from numerous Palestinian factions, said its fighters exchanged fire with Israeli forces on Saturday.

The West Bank, a kidney shaped area about 100km (60 miles) long and 50km wide that has been at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since it was seized by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war.

On Saturday, Palestinian health authorities said at least 14 Palestinians, two of whom were identified by Palestinian sources and officials as a gunman and a 16 year-old boy, were killed during the raid, one of the heaviest casualty totals in the West Bank in months. Another man was killed on Friday.

The Israeli military said a number of militants were killed or arrested during the raid, and at least four soldiers were wounded in exchanges of fire.

In a separate incident, the Palestinian health ministry said a 50-year-old ambulance driver was killed by Israeli gunfire near the village of Al-Sawiya, south of the city of Nablus, as he was making his way to transport people injured during the attack on the village. It was not immediately clear whether he was shot by settlers.

Elsewhere, thousands of Israeli demonstrators took to the streets on Saturday to call for new elections and demand more action from the government to bring the hostages held in Gaza home, in the latest round of protests against prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Palestinians to unite amid Israel’s war in Gaza after hours-long talks with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Istanbul on Saturday.

With Qatar saying it will reassess its role as a mediator between Hamas and Israel, Mr Erdogan sent foreign minister Hakan Fidan to Doha on Wednesday in a new sign that he wants a role. – Guardian