‘Outrageous’ of Israel to threaten peacekeepers in Lebanon, President Michael D Higgins says

The President said it was an anxious time for the Defence Forces.

President Michael D Higgins has said it is “outrageous” of the Israeli Defense Forces to threaten the lives of Irish peacekeepers in Lebanon.

On the eve of the first anniversary of Hamas attack which left scores of young people dead, injured and taken hostage at the Supernova Sukkot Gathering music festival in Israel on October 7th last year, the President condemned the escalation of deadly attacks across the Middle East and the threat to the lives of those in the Irish Defense Forces (IDF).

The President said that as “Supreme Commander of the Defense Forces, but I am sure as are all Irish citizens, I am thinking of what an anxious time it is for them”.

Ireland’s contingent of 347 peacekeepers is part of an allocation of 10,000 Unifil soldiers.

President Higgins said: “It is outrageous that the Israeli Defense Forces have threatened this peacekeeping force and sought to have them evacuate the villages they are defending.

“Indeed, Israel is demanding that the entire Unifil operating under UN mandates walk away.”

Speaking on Saturday, the President said Defence Forces members are “risking their lives, and their families are making this sacrifice”, on behalf of defenceless civilians in southern Lebanese villages.

“We all daily think of them and the importance of their safety and provisions.

“This is not only an insult to the most important global institution to which 193 members are committed, but it is also an insult to the soldiers and their families who have taken risks so we might all live in peace and protect the most vulnerable.

“I am sure that the courage being displayed by our contingent and their colleagues has the thoughts and prayers of all those who value peace, at home and abroad.”

President Higgins said that the month of October is, and will always be, a month full of sorrow for so many families particularly those “horrifically killed” at the Supernova Sukkot Gathering music festival in Israel.

“The outrageous murder and assault of so many others by Hamas, and the taking of hostages, the anxiety for the safety of so many of whom is permanently in the hearts of their families,” he said.

President Higgins said it “should not have come to such events, or the horrific events that followed of collective punishment, vengeance and destruction of the means of habitation, or, for example the education and health of children”.

He said it is “so important that we not make further additions to the loss and mutilation of life which occurred last October and which followed in the months since”.