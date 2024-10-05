Israeli air strikes in Beirut target Hizbullah intelligence headquarters

The site of an Israeli air strike that targeted Beirut's southern suburbs on Saturday morning. Photograph: Etienne Torbey/Getty Images

Israel said it had targeted the intelligence headquarters of Hizbullah in Beirut and was assessing the damage on Friday after a series of strikes on senior figures in the group that Iran’s supreme leader dismissed as counterproductive.

Israel has been weighing options in its response to Iran’s ballistic missile attack on Tuesday, which Iran had carried out in response to Israel’s military action in Lebanon.

Oil prices have risen on the possibility of an attack on Iran’s oil facilities as Israel pursues its goals of pushing back Hizbullah militants in Lebanon and eliminating their Hamas allies in Gaza.

The air attack on Beirut, part of a wider assault that has driven more than 1.2 million Lebanese from their homes, was reported to have targeted the potential successor to the leader of Iran-backed Hizbullah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed by Israel a week ago.

Hashem Safieddine’s fate was unclear and neither Israel nor Hizbullah have offered any comment.

A blast was heard and smoke was seen over Beirut’s southern suburbs early on Saturday, Reuters witnesses said, as the Israeli military issued three alerts for residents of the area to immediately evacuate.

The first alert warned residents in a building in the Burj al-Barajneh neighbourhood and the second in a building in Choueifat district. The third alert mentioned buildings in Haret Hreik as well as Burj al-Barajneh.

In a statement early on Saturday, Hizbullah also said the Israeli army was trying to infiltrate the Lebanese southern town of Odaisseh and that clashes there were ongoing.

US president Joe Biden said on Friday he would think about alternatives to striking Iranian oilfields if he were in Israel’s shoes, adding that he thinks Israel has not yet concluded how to respond to Iran.

Biden was asked at a White House press briefing if he thought that by not engaging in diplomacy, Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu was trying to influence the November 5th US election in which Republican former president Donald Trump faces Democratic vice-president Kamala Harris.

“Whether he is trying to influence the election, I don't know but I am not counting on that,” Biden said in response. “No administration has done more to help Israel than I have.”

The government in Lebanon says more than 2,000 people have been killed there in the past year, most in the past two weeks.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric called the toll on civilians “totally unacceptable”.

The Lebanese government has accused Israel of targeting civilians, pointing to dozens of women and children killed. It has not broken down the overall figure between civilians and Hizbullah fighters.

Israel says it targets military capabilities and takes steps to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians. It accuses Hizbullah and Hamas of hiding among civilians, which they deny.

The US state department said that an American was killed in Lebanon this week and Washington was working to understand the circumstances of the incident.

Kamel Ahmad Jawad, from Dearborn, Michigan, was killed in an Israeli air strike on Tuesday, according to his daughter, a friend and the US congresswoman representing his district.

State department spokesman Matthew Miller said the department was “alarmed” by the reports, and added: “it is a moral and strategic imperative that Israel take all feasible precautions to mitigate civilian harm.”

The latest bloodletting in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict stems from an attack by Palestinian Hamas militants’ on October 7th, 2023, that killed 1,200 and in which about 250 were taken as hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s subsequent assault on Gaza has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s ministry for health, and displaced nearly Gaza’s entire population, caused a hunger crisis and led to genocide allegations that Israel denies.

The Israeli military said some 70 projectiles were launched from Lebanon into Israeli territory on Friday evening and were either intercepted or fell in open land.

Israel sent ground forces into Lebanon this week after the Iranian missiles attacks. It has said its ground operations are “localised” in villages near the border, but has not specified how far into Lebanon they would advance or how long they would last.

Israel says the operations aim to allow tens of thousands of its citizens to return home after Hizbullah bombardments that forced them to evacuate from its north.

Iran’s missile salvo was partly in retaliation for Israel’s killing of Hizbullah secretary general Nasrallah, a dominant figure who had turned the group into a powerful armed and political force with reach across the Middle East.

Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told a huge crowd in Tehran that Iran and its regional allies would not back down.

Israel's adversaries in the region should “double your efforts and capabilities... and resist the aggressive enemy,” Khamenei said in a rare appearance leading Friday prayers, at which he mentioned Nasrallah and called Iran's attack on Israel legal and legitimate.

He said Iran would not “procrastinate nor act hastily to carry out its duty” in confronting Israel.

The site of an Israeli air strike that targeted Beirut's southern suburbs. Photograph: Etienne Torbey/AFP

The semi-official Iranian news agency SNN quoted Revolutionary Guards deputy commander Ali Fadavi as saying on Friday that if Israel attacked, Tehran would target Israeli energy and gas installations.

Axios reporter Barak Ravid cited three Israeli officials as saying that Hizbullah official Safieddine, rumoured to be Nasrallah’s successor, had been targeted in an underground bunker in Beirut overnight but his fate was not clear.

Israeli Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said on Friday the military was still assessing the Thursday night air strikes, which he said targeted Hizbullah’s intelligence headquarters.

Earlier the Israeli military reported that it had killed the head of Hizbullah’s communication networks, Mohammad Rashid Sakafi. It declined to comment on the report that Safieddine was targeted.

Hizbullah made no comment on the fate of Sakafi.

Khamenei said assassinations would just spur more attacks.

“Every strike launched by any group against Israel is a service to the region and to all humanity,” he said, adding that Afghanistan should join the “defence”.

In Hizbullah’s stronghold in Beirut’s southern suburbs, many buildings have been reduced to rubble. Nearly all the storefronts in the main market street, Moawad Souk, were damaged and the road filled with broken glass.

“We're alive but don't know for how long,” said Nouhad Chaib, a 40-year-old man already displaced from the south.

The Islamic Health Authority, a civil defence agency linked to Hizbullah, said 11 medics had been killed in three separate Israeli attacks across southern Lebanon on Friday.

The Israeli military said that in the past day it had struck several weapons storage facilities, command and control centres, and Hizbullah infrastructure sites in the Beirut area.

Iran’s minister for foreign affairs Abbas Araqchi, visiting Beirut and meeting with top Lebanese officials, said Tehran supported efforts for a ceasefire in Lebanon provided it was backed by Hizbullah and was simultaneous with a Gaza ceasefire. – Reuters