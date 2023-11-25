Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand freed by Hamas after 50 days of captivity in Gaza

After 50 days in Hamas captivity, nine-year-old Israeli-Irish national Emily Hand is on her way home to Israel.

Emily, who was seized from her home in kibbutz Be’eri on October 7th by Palestinian gunmen, was included in the second group of hostages to be released as part of a deal under which 50 Israeli children, mothers and elderly women are being released in four groups over a four-day period, during which a ceasefire is being observed in Gaza by both sides.

Emily, along with eight other Israeli children and five women, was handed over to Red Cross representatives in Khan Yunis and driven to the Rafah crossing. After crossing the border to Egypt, the hostages will be positively identified by Israeli security officials and flown by helicopter to a hospital in Israel.

At the hospital, Emily will be reunited with her Irish father, Thomas Hand, and her two half siblings.

Emily, who spent her ninth birthday in captivity, was kidnapped while at a sleepover at a friend’s house and was initially feared dead. Her father, originally from Dún Laoghaire in Dublin, had urged the Irish Government to do all it could to secure her release.Securing Emily’s freedom was “my reason for living and getting up in the morning every day”, he told a press conference earlier this month.

In the first 24 hours after her release, after a medical examination, professionals and family members will inform Emily about her friends on Be’eri who were either killed or kidnapped.

About 100 people on Be’eri were killed and two dozen taken hostage, when scores of heavily armed Hamas gunmen went from house to house, shooting entire families and burning homes. Survivors and first response medical teams testified to atrocities on the kibbutz committed by the militants.

Four foreign nationals, also abducted from Israel on October 7th, were also released on Saturday, in a gesture unconnected to the Israel-Hamas deal. Israel was also due to release 39 Palestinian prisoners, most of them women and children from the West Bank, on Saturday.

Saturday night’s release was held up for almost seven hours after Hamas accused Israel of violating the terms of ceasefire agreement by prevent aid lorries reaching the northern Gaza Strip and flying drones over the southern end of the coastal enclave.

Israel denied the allegations. Eventually, following the intervention of US president Joe Biden and pressure from Qatar and Egypt, the key mediators of the deal, Hamas agreed to free the hostages.

Emily was initially believed to have been killed in the Hamas assault. However, her family was informed three weeks later that it was highly likely she had actually been abducted and was being held along with her friend from Be’eri where she was staying at a sleepover on the night of the attack, and the friend’s mother.

Emily will not be able to return home. Some members of the kibbutz have returned to operate Be’eri’s printing press factory and the communal dining room has also reopened, but the area remains a closed military zone and most residents, including Thomas Hand, are staying at a Dead Sea hotel.

Earlier this week, the residents of Be’eri decided to relocate to Kibbutz Hatzerim, close to Beersheva in the south of Israel, in a few months’ time. They will stay there for several years until the destroyed buildings in Be’eri are rebuilt. The return to Be’eri is also contingent on a new security arrangement on the border, removing the threat of rocket fire and militant incursions from Gaza.

An estimated 100,000 people rallied in Tel Aviv on Saturday night to support hostages’ families, marking 50 days since the October 7th attack on Israel.

Israeli leaders have vowed to continue the military offensive in Gaza when the current ceasefire expires.

“Israel’s ability to bring back the first group of hostages stems from the military pressure applied,” defence minister Yoav Gallant told troops in Gaza.

“When pressure is exerted – they want a ceasefire; when you increase the pressure – they seek another ceasefire; when you escalate further – they are willing to come up with a proposal, and when you increase it even more – they’re ready to offer something acceptable. That’s the whole approach.”

The pause in fighting marks the first major lull since the latest major round of Palestinian-Israeli violence began last month.

Israel has responded with an ongoing bombardment of the Gaza Strip, a densely packed enclave with about 2.3 million inhabitants. It launched a ground offensive on the northern part in late October.

Almost 15,000 people have died in Gaza since the war began, according to its Hamas-run health ministry.