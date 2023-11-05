Emily Hand, believed killed by Hamas, now thought to be alive in Gaza, her Irish father says

Emily Hand, an eight-year-old girl from Kibbutz Be’eri, whose Irish father Tom Hand was born in Dún Laoghaire, and was reported killed in the Hamas assault on October 7th, is now believed to be alive and among those held hostage in Gaza.

The family was informed of the development by Israeli authorities last week, and her father has confirmed that they believe this is the case. On October 31st, the family were informed that it was highly likely that Emily had actually been abducted. Natalie said the Irish authorities have promised to do whatever they can to help.

Natalie, Emily’s sister, has spoken on Israeli TV with a message for Emily, saying: “I want to tell you that we are doing everything to get you home. We know you are being held hostage. We love you so much and miss you.”

Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that it “is aware of the case of Emily Hand and is providing consular assistance to her family. We will not be commenting further at this time.”

READ MORE

Emily was at a friend’s house on the kibbutz on October 7th, when Hamas attacked.

More to follow ...