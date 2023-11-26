Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand ‘to get the best birthday party she never had’

Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand (9) has been reunited with her father Thomas after being held captive in Gaza for 50 days by Hamas militants.

Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand, who has been released after being held captive by Hamas for 50 days, is to get “the best birthday party she never had”, her father has said.

The nine-year-old was held hostage by militants in Gaza after being captured in the Hamas attack on Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7th.

After being reunited with Emily in the early hours of Sunday morning, the Hand family in Israel issued a statement welcoming her return and urging the release of all the remaining hostages held in Gaza.

“Emily came back to us! We can’t find the words to describe our emotions after 50 challenging and complicated days,” the family said. “We are happy to hug Emily again, but at the same time, we remember Raya Rotem and all of the hostages who have yet to come back. We will continue to do everything in our power to bring them back home. We want to thank everyone who helped and hugged us during the last 50 days until Emily returned”

Emily was at a sleepover at the home of her friend, 13-year-old Hila Rotem-Shoshani, when she was seized together with Hila and her mother, Raya Rotem, by Hamas gunmen. Hila was released on Saturday night, together with Emily, but Raya remains in Hamas captivity.

Kibbutz Be’eri, where 12 of the hostages released on Saturday night were kidnapped from, said although the community was “happy and excited” about the return of the two girls, Hamas violated the terms of the hostage release-ceasefire agreement when it released Hila without her mother.

Emily, along with eight other Israeli children and five women, was handed over to Red Cross representatives in Khan Yunis and driven to the Rafah crossing on Saturday night. After crossing the border to Egypt, the hostages were positively identified by Israeli security officials and flown by helicopter to a hospital in Israel.

Emily and Thomas Hand reunited after her release by Hamas

At the hospital, Emily was reunited with her father Thomas and her two half siblings with a photograph of the father and daughter reunion later published on social media.

Her father, who is originally from Dún Laoghaire in Dublin, had urged the Government to do all it could to secure her release.

On Saturday, Mr Hand said his family are planning to give his daughter – who spent her ninth birthday in captivity – “the best birthday party she never had”.

Emily’s family in Ireland held a birthday party for her at St Stephen’s Green in Dublin as they campaigned for her release.

Mr Hand met President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin to press them to do all they can to press for his daughter’s release.

“We have been waiting for far too long for this moment. Every day has been a long and painful living nightmare … my Emily is coming home at last, broken but in one piece,” Mr Hand told the Daily Mirror. “She turned nine on November 17th, more than a month after she was taken from me.

“I am sure she had no idea it was her birthday – she would have lost track of time and dates there. I still have the party balloons – this one is floating in my hotel room, but it’s lost a lot of air, it’s going flat. We’ll get hundreds and hundreds now and make a great party.

“She’ll have the best Christmas and Hanukkah she’s ever had. I’m a lapsed Catholic and her mum and almost all her friends are Jewish, so we celebrate both,” he said. “I may take her out of Israel altogether so she can recover in a country that’s fully at peace. Like England.”

President Michael D Higgins welcomed Emily’s release, saying it brought an end to “a horrific time for all of her family”.

In a statement he said: “It is my great hope that Emily can now, despite all that she has endured, enjoy a happy and fulfilling life after what has been an unimaginable situation for such a young child.

“While we particularly recognise this important moment as an Irish-Israeli child is released, we must also retain a focus on what is now needed – a durable ceasefire, the release of all remaining hostages, and a commitment from all sides to engaging in the task of building what can be an enduring peace.”

In a statement on Saturday night, Mr Varadkar described “a day of enormous joy and relief for Emily Hand and her family”.

“An innocent child who was lost has now been found and returned, and our country breathes a massive sigh of relief. Our prayers have been answered,” he said.

“A little girl was snatched from her home and held captive for almost seven weeks. She spent her ninth birthday as a hostage. We hope she will soon heal and recover from the traumatic experience in the loving embrace of her family.”

He paid tribute to her family and their campaigning for Emily’s release.

“They travelled across Europe to keep her plight in the public eye. When I met Tom and Natali in Dublin, their pain was etched on their faces, but so was their courage and determination to ensure that Emily would be freed. I shared their grief and was inspired by their example,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said while Emily is now returning to her family, it cannot be forgotten that many more hostages remain in captivity in Gaza.

“Their fate is unknown, but we hope that like Emily, they will also be allowed to return to their homes and their families. We think of all the families suffering in this troubled region, and we redouble our efforts to work for a permanent ceasefire, and for a just and lasting peace,” he said.

Mr Martin said he is delighted that Emily, “a bright and beautiful young girl”, has been released and will be reunited with her family.

“After weeks of trauma, this is a precious and deeply moving moment for the Hand family,” he said.

“The people of Ireland have been touched by Emily’s story, her innocence and the quiet dignity and determination of her father Tom.

“I had the opportunity to meet Tom before travelling to the region, and I was struck by the strength and resilience with which he advocated for his daughter’s release.

“This is a message that I and my colleagues in government sought to amplify as we engaged internationally, through political, diplomatic and security channels, in a bid to secure Emily’s safe return,” Mr Martin said.

“I want to acknowledge the role played by the US, Qatar, Egypt and others that have been involved in securing the release of the hostages.

“I am conscious today that many more hostages remain in the hands of Hamas. I reiterate my call that all hostages in Gaza should be released immediately and unconditionally.”

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald welcomed confirmation that Emily is returning to her family.

“The trauma and heartbreak that little Emily and her family have been subjected to over the last number of weeks is unimaginable,” she said.

“I commend the mediators’ efforts, including the government of Qatar and all other neighbouring states, for the constructive role that they have played in securing the release of Emily and the other hostages, as well as Palestinian women and children who were imprisoned under administrative detention, who are finally reuniting with their loved ones today.

“I reiterate my call that all hostages be released urgently and for an immediate full ceasefire to be in place. Ireland must continue to be a voice for peaceful dialogue on the international stage.”