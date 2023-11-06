Israel-Hamas war: Israel says Gaza ‘cut in two’, as Jordan airdrops medical supplies to hospital

Israel-Hamas war: Flares are dropped by Israeli forces above the Gaza Strip near Sderot along the Israeli border. Photograph: ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

Jordan says it has airdropped medical supplies to a Gaza hospital overnight as Israel stepped up its bombardments again in its war with Hamas and said the enclave was cut in two.

Jordan neighbours the West Bank and is home to many Palestinian refugees. The king’s wife, Queen Rania, was born to Palestinian parents and has been outspoken in her criticism of Israel in the conflict.

The Israeli military said it had cut the strip in two late Sunday and Israeli media reported that the army was expected to enter Gaza City within the next 48 hours.

“Today there is north Gaza and south Gaza,” Rear Adm Daniel Hagari told reporters, calling it a “significant stage” in Israel’s war against the Hamas militant group ruling the enclave.

Gaza was rocked by a series of huge explosions on Sunday evening and communications with the coastal strip were cut, as violence also escalated on Israel’s northern boundary with Lebanon.

The strikes on Gaza came as the Israel Defence Forces indicated that its troops were planning to enter Gaza in force perhaps within the next 48 hours, according to reports in Israeli media.

Israel stopped firing in northern Gaza for several hours two days in a row to create safe passage for civilians to move to the south, a military spokesperson told CNN on Sunday, amid pressure for a humanitarian pause.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken is in Turkey on Monday, as he continues his lightning round of diplomacy in the Middle East in a bid to contain the conflict and push for humanitarian pauses in the fighting to allow aid into Gaza.

He is due to meet Turkey’s foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, in Ankara a day after hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters tried to storm an air base that houses US troops in southern Turkey.

On Sunday Israeli warplanes struck two refugee camps, killing at least 53 people and wounding dozens in central Gaza, the zone where Israel’s military had urged Palestinian civilians to seek refuge, health officials said.

At least 40 people were killed in the Maghazi refugee camp and dozens injured.

The leaders of the UN’s major humanitarian agencies as well as international charities have called for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza, calling the situation “horrific” and “unacceptable” in a rare joint statement.

The signatories included the heads of UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Unicef, the World Food Programme and the World Health Organisation.

Around 40 people were killed after an Israeli air strike destroyed a cluster of houses in the Maghazi refugee camp, Gaza officials have said. Video: Reuters

In Gaza, according to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, nearly 9,500 people have been killed, including 3,900 children and over 2,400 women.

US vice-president Kamala Harris is set to hold phone calls with foreign leaders on increasing the flow of aid into the territory on Monday, the White House said.

Various media outlets have reported that CIA director Bill Burns arrived in Israel on Sunday, and will hold talks with Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Mossad chief David Barnea among others. – Guardian

