Israel says it has retaken control of Gaza fence breached by Hamas

Israel has retaken control of the Gaza border fence breached by Palestinian Hamas gunmen who carried out a weekend mass-incursion, and is planting mines in the parts where the barrier was toppled, the chief military spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said there had been no new infiltrations from Gaza since Monday, in remarks aired by Israel’s Army Radio.

In an apparent response to rumours that gunmen used cross-border tunnels, he said the military had no such findings.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said more than 200 targets have been struck overnight in Gaza.

“In recent hours, IDF warplanes and vessels have attacked many targets of the terrorist organisations throughout the Gaza Strip. Dozens of fighter jets attacked over 200 targets throughout the Rimal neighbourhood and Khan Yunis during the night,” it said in a post in X accompanied by a video showing buildings being destroyed.

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have razed 790 housing units and severely damaged 5,330, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said early Tuesday. Damage to three water and sanitation sites have cut off services to 400,000 people.

People search for bodies at the rubble of the Soussi mosque after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on Monday, October 9th, 2023. Photograph: Samar Abu Elouf/The New York Times

The Israeli military suggested earlier on Tuesday that Palestinians fleeing its airstrikes in the Gaza Strip head to Egypt, which also borders the blockaded enclave.

However, an Israeli military spokesperson later amended comments to clarify that the Gaza-Egypt border crossing is now closed.

The Times of Israel reports that officers are preparing to inform 100 families that their loved ones have been taken hostage by Hamas and are being held in Gaza.

On Monday Hamas threatened to start executing its hostages if Israel carried out airstrikes in the Gaza Strip without prior warning to residents.

Hamas is ready to fight a long war with Israel and will use the dozens of hostages being held in Gaza to secure the release of Palestinians detained in Israel and overseas, a senior member of the militant group has said.

Eyewitness video has emerged from the site of an all-night rave in southern Israel, one of the first locations to be hit in Hamas' surprise cross-border attack.

Speaking to the Associated Press news agency, Ali Barakeh, a member of the group’s exiled leadership in Beirut, said Hamas has an arsenal of rockets that will last a long time.

“We have prepared well for this war and to deal with all scenarios, even the scenario of the long war,” he said, adding Hamas would use hostages to secure the release of people detained in Israeli jails and even some Palestinians imprisoned in the United States.

He said even Hamas was shocked by the extent of the operation, saying it had expected Israel to prevent or limit the attack.

“We were surprised by this great collapse,” Mr Barakeh said. “We were planning to make some gains and take prisoners to exchange them. This army was a paper tiger.” – Agencies