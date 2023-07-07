Ukraine reports new advances near eastern city of Bakhmut as Zelenskiy calls for US weapons

A Ukrainian soldier sits in a recently captured Russian trench on the frontline near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, on July 6th. Photograph: Libkos/AP

Ukrainian troops have advanced by more than 1km in the last day against Russian forces near the eastern city of Bakhmut, a military spokesperson said on Friday.

His comments were the latest by Kyiv signalling that the counteroffensive it launched in early June is gradually making progress although Russian accounts of fighting in the Bakhmut sector differ from Ukraine's.

“The defence forces continue to hold the initiative there, putting pressure on the enemy, conducting assault operations, advancing along the northern and southern flanks,” military spokesman Serhiy Cherevatyi told Ukrainian television.

“In particular, over the past day, they have advanced more than 1km.”

Czech prime minister Petr Fiala (right) welcomes Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky prior to their meeting in Prague on Friday. Photograph: Stringer/EPA-EFE

Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Kyiv needed long-range weapons from the United States to fight Russian forces that have invaded his country, during a visit to the Czech Republic on Friday.

“Without long-range weapons it is difficult not only to carry out an offensive mission but also to conduct a defensive operation,” he told a joint press conference with Czech prime minister Petr Fiala.

“First of all, we are talking about long-range systems with the United States and it depends only on them today.”

Mr Zelenskiy was visiting Prague as part of a foreign tour before a Nato summit next week at which he has urged the military alliance to take concrete steps towards Ukrainian membership.

He also called in Prague for accession talks to start this year with the European Union.

A spokesperson for the Ukrainian armed forces general staff said Ukrainian forces had had “partial success” near the village of Klishchiivka, just southwest of Bakhmut.

Ukrainian military analysts have said that securing Klishchiivka would help Ukraine take back the shattered small city of Bakhmut, which was captured by Russian forces in May after 10 months of heavy fighting.

Russia's RIA news agency cited a Russian army source as saying earlier this week that Moscow's forces had repelled a Ukrainian attack on Klishchiivka and were mopping up remaining Ukrainian troops in the area.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield situation.

Moscow, which began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine over 16 months ago, sees Bakhmut as a stepping stone to attacking other cities. Russia still holds Bakhmut but both sides say fighting in the area is intense, with Ukrainian forces hoping to encircle the city.

Kyiv says it has taken back a cluster of villages in the south since launching its counteroffensive but that fierce resistance and minefields have slowed its forces’ progress. Russia still holds large parts of east and southeast Ukraine.

Rescuers stand in front of an apartment building that was partially destroyed by a Russian missile strike in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on July 6th. Photograph: Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP via Getty

Also on Friday, Ukraine halted rescue operations in the western city of Lviv and said the death toll had risen to 10 from a Russian missile strike on a residential building.

Regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi said rescuers had worked through the night to clear debris despite heavy rain after a missile hit the building on Thursday in what he called the biggest attack of the war on civilian infrastructure in Lviv.

The city is only 70km from the border with Poland, a Nato and EU member state, and is far for front lines.

“As a result of yesterday’s rocket attack on an apartment building in Lviv, 10 people were killed. One person was found at night and one more this morning,” Mr Kozytskyi said on the Telegram messaging app.

City officials declared two days of mourning in honour of the victims.

National police said that 45 people, including three children, had been injured. The attack damaged 35 residential houses, an office complex, a student campus, a school, and several dozens of cars, officials said.

Lviv was home to about 700,000 people before the invasion. The population has grown since then because many people have fled to Lviv from fighting and air strikes in other parts of Ukraine.

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians but has frequently hit residential buildings in air strikes across Ukraine. – Reuters

