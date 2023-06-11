Ukraine reports first successes in counteroffensive as dozens remain missing after destruction of dam

Ukraine has hailed the liberation of its first village since launching a counteroffensive against Russia’s invasion force, as Kyiv said dozens of people were missing as floodwaters subsided following the destruction of a huge dam on the Dnipro river.

“We’re seeing the first results of the counteroffensive,” Ukrainian military spokesman Valeryi Shershen said on Sunday, as national television aired footage of soldiers raising the Ukrainian flag in what they said was the village of Blahodatne in the eastern Donetsk region.

He said Ukraine’s 68th Jaeger Brigade took the village with help from units fighting to the south in Zaporizhzhia region, where analysts expect Kyiv’s forces to try to punch through Russian lines and cut the land connection between the Russian border and occupied Crimea.

Moscow did not immediately comment on the situation in Blahodatne, but it is an area where Russian military bloggers reported some success for Ukraine’s troops over the weekend.

READ MORE

[ Art as a weapon: Ukraine’s musicians fight at frontline of culture ]

Kyiv has made clear that it will not announce the start of its long-awaited counteroffensive, but Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that “counter-offensive and defensive actions are taking place ... but I will not say in detail what stage they are at.”

He also brushed off claims from Russian president Vladimir Putin on Friday that Ukraine was already suffering “significant losses” during its counteroffensive.

“I am in touch with our commanders of different sectors every day,” he said. “Everyone is positive. Pass this on to Putin.”

Moscow’s forces continued to fire missiles and drones at Ukrainian cities, killing three civilians in the Black Sea port of Odesa on Saturday.

Russia said its military repelled numerous Ukrainian attacks on its positions in the partly occupied Zaporizhzhia region, and struck enemy command posts and ammunition stores and shot down a fighter jet from Kyiv’s air force in the Kherson province.

[ Ukraine war alters Russia’s leverage over Moldova ]

Kherson governor Oleksandr Prokhudin said flood levels were falling in the region as the Dnipro river poured billions of cubic metres of water that had been stored behind the Kakhovka dam into the Black Sea – along with debris, dead animals and landmines swept away by the torrent.

The Russian-occupied dam and its hydroelectric power station were destroyed last Tuesday in what Ukraine says was an explosion caused by Moscow’s military. The Kremlin blames Kyiv for the disaster, but analysts say it would have been almost impossible to breach the facility from outside and that the flooding of areas to the south benefits Russia’s army.

Ukrainian interior minister Ihor Klymenko said 77 towns and villages had been flooded in Kherson and neighbouring Mykolaiv region, and that 35 people were still missing, including seven children, in the former. Six people had been confirmed dead in Kherson, and about 2,700 residents had been evacuated, he added.

Moscow-installed officials on the occupied eastern bank of the Dnipro said that eight people had been killed and almost 7,000 evacuated. Kyiv has accused Russia of bungling the emergency effort in areas it controls and of only evacuating people with Russian passports.

Ukrainian deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said on Sunday that Russia destroyed the dam to thwart any Ukrainian advance in Kherson region and allow troops to be sent to the Zaporizhzhia and Bakhmut fronts.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Russia’s Wagner group, claimed his mercenaries took control of the ruined eastern city of Bakhmut last month, despite what he called efforts to undermine his fighters by Moscow’s defence minister, Sergei Shoigu.

The Russian defence ministry said on Saturday that Mr Shoigu had ordered all “volunteer units” to sign contracts with his ministry by the end of June. In response, Mr Prigozhin announced: “Wagner will not sign any contracts with Shoigu.”