New earthquake hits Turkish province devastated by earlier tremor

Tw people talk as they stand amidst damaged buildings in Hatay, Turkey, on Saturday, February 11th. Photograph: AP Photo

Another powerful earthquake has struck Turkey’s Hatay province, which was devastated by a massive tremor two week ago.

Turkey’s AFAD disaster management agency said the magnitude 6.4-earthquake was centred around the town of Defne. NTV television said the quake caused some damaged buildings to collapse, but there were no immediate reports of any casualties.

Two witnesses reported a strong quake and further damage to buildings in central Antakya, where it was centered, Reuters reported. Other witnesses said Turkish rescue teams were running around after the latest quake, checking people were unharmed.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the tremor struck at a depth of 2 km (1.2 miles).

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency said the quake was felt in Syria, Jordan, Israel and Egypt.

The magnitude 7.8 that struck on February 6th has killed nearly 45,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

Turkish authorities have recorded more than 6,000 aftershocks. - AP/Reuters