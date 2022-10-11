Ukraine steps up calls for anti-missile systems following Russian strikes

A car fire is extinguished after a Russian missile attack on Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 10th, 2022. Photograph: Finbarr O'Reilly/The New York Times

Ukraine has stepped up calls for western allies to provide anti-air and anti-missile systems in response to Monday’s missile strikes by Russia across Ukraine.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and members of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations will hold emergency talks on Tuesday.

During the G7 video call, leaders are also likely to discuss the global energy crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion, amid plans to introduce a global cap on the price of Russian oil to target Mr Putin’s revenues, PA reports.

The death toll from Russia’s attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and other cities on Monday has risen to 14, while 97 have been injured, Ukraine’s State Emergency Services said in an update on Monday night.

READ MORE

Mr Zelenskiy said his country was “dealing with terrorists” and accused Russia of targeting power facilities and civilians following the missile attacks.

“They deliberately chose such a time, such goals, in order to cause as much harm as possible,” the Ukrainian leader said.

US president Joe Biden said the United States “strongly condemns” the Russian missile strikes, which demonstrate Mr Putin’s “utter brutality” against the Ukrainian people.

Mr Zelenskiy confirmed he would address G7 leaders, adding that he had spoken to Germany’s chancellor, Olaf Scholz, about increasing pressure on Russia as well as aid for Ukraine.

Russian forces fired more than 80 missiles on cities across Ukraine on Monday, according to Kyiv, in apparent retaliation for an explosion that damaged a key bridge linking the Crimean peninsula to Russia.

Many of the locations hit by cruise missiles and kamikaze drones during the morning rush hour appeared to be solely civilian sites or key pieces of infrastructure, apparently chosen to terrorise Ukrainians.

The Kyiv Independent reports that there have been strikes on Zaporizhzhia overnight, saying in a tweet shortly before 7am local time that: “Russian forces targeted an infrastructure site in the city of Zaporizhzhia, according to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh. Information on casualties and damages has not yet been reported.”

Elsewhere, the head of Britain’s GCHQ intelligence agency is set to say that Ukraine is successfully “turning the tide” against the “exhausted” Russian forces, who are running out of ammunition.

In a speech on Tuesday, GCHQ boss Sir Jeremy Fleming will say that the Russian people are beginning to understand just how badly Mr Putin and his “flawed” decision-making has misjudged the “courageous reality of the Ukrainian defence”.

“So, far from the inevitable Russian military victory that their propaganda machine spouted, it’s clear that Ukraine’s courageous action on the battlefield and in cyberspace is turning the tide,” he will say.

The intelligence chief will say that Russian “gains are being reversed” in a “staggering” cost to Moscow in terms of people and equipment.

“We know – and Russian commanders on the ground know – that their supplies and munitions are running out.” — Agencies