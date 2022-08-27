Russia will not stop war if Ukraine drops Nato hopes, says Putin ally

A resident counted the days she had spent in her basement as the town of Soledar was being heavily shelled during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in the Donbas region of Ukraine. Photograph: Jim Huylebroek/The New York Times

A top ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow would not stop its military campaign in Ukraine even if Kyiv formally renounced its aspirations to join Nato.

Former president Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, also said in a French television interview that Russia was prepared to hold talks with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy subject to certain conditions.

Even before the February invasion, Moscow made clear Ukrainian membership of Nato was unacceptable to it.

“Renouncing its participation in the North Atlantic alliance is now vital, but it is already insufficient in order to establish peace,” Mr Medvedev told LCI television in quotes reported by Russian news agencies.

He said Russia would continue the campaign until its goals had been achieved. Mr Putin says he wants to “denazify” Ukraine. Kyiv and the West say this is a baseless pretext for a war of conquest.

Russia and Ukraine held several rounds of talks after the invasion began, but they made no progress and there are few prospects for a resumption.

“This [talks] will depend on how events unfold. We were ready before to meet [Zelenskiy],” Mr Medvedev said.

In his comments, he also said US weapons already supplied to Ukraine — like Himars multiple-rocket launchers — did not yet pose a substantial threat. But that could change, he said, if US sent weapons could hit targets at longer distances.

“It means that when this sort of missile flies 70km, that is one thing,” he said. “But when it’s 300-400 km, that is another, now that would be a threat directly to the territory of the Russian Federation.”

Elsewhere, Russia has blocked an agreement at the United Nations that was aimed at bolstering the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT) because Moscow objected to a clause about control over the Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine.

The failure to agree to a joint statement after four weeks of debate and negotiation among 151 countries at the UN in New York is the latest blow to hopes of maintaining an arms control regime and keeping a lid on a rekindled arms race.

The closing session was put off for more than four hours over Russian refusal to agree to a lengthy statement of support for the NPT which included a reference to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is occupied by Russian forces close to the frontline in Ukraine’s south-east.

Alarm was raised on Thursday when the plant was temporarily cut off from the Ukrainian electricity grid but the connection was restored. Russian forces are reportedly planning to sever the plant more permanently from the grid, raising concerns of a possible disaster. — Reuters, Guardian