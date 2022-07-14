Italian president rejects prime minister Draghi’s resignation

Italian president Sergio Mattarella on Thursday rejected the resignation of prime minister Mario Draghi and asked him to address parliament to get a clear picture of the political situation, a statement from the president’s office said.

Mr Draghi tendered his resignation after the Five Star Movement, a party in his ruling coalition, did not take part in a confidence vote in the government.

Mr Draghi and his pandemic unity government won the confidence vote, 172-39, in the senate despite the refusal by the populist Five Star Movement to back the Bill, which earmarks €26 billion to help consumers and industries struggling with soaring energy prices.

But the snub, orchestrated by Five Star leader Giuseppe Conte, Mr Draghi’s predecessor, had already done its damage.

In a statement, Mr Draghi said: “I will tender my resignation to the president this evening.

“The conditions are no longer in place for me to carry on.”

“The ‘National Unity’ coalition that backed this government no longer exists,” he added.

In a meeting late on Wednesday night, Mr Conte accused the government of not doing enough to help families battered by spiralling food and energy costs.

“I have a strong fear that September will be a time when families will face the choice of paying their electricity bill or buying food,” he said after a day of frenetic political consultations.

Italian stocks sold off on Thursday morning, with a FTSE gauge of equities in the country sliding more than 1 per cent. The yield on Italian 10-year government bond rose 0.16 percentage points to 3.3 per cent, sending the gap with German 10-year yields to a monthly high as investors demand a rising premium to hold Italy’s debt.

Mr Conte had presented the prime minister with several policy demands in a meeting last week, including the cancellation of a contentious waste-to-energy plant proposed for the capital Rome.

Although the administration had yet to respond to his requests, he said, he held out the possibility for further talks to resolve differences. “We are absolutely willing to dialogue, to make our constructive contribution to the government, to Draghi, but we are not willing to write a blank cheque,” Mr Conte said.

The implosion of the national unity government, which could trigger earlier elections that were set for spring next year, would come at a sensitive time for Italy, which is expected to be the largest single recipient of the EU’s €750 billion Covid recovery fund.

Italy's prime minister, Mario Draghi. Photograph: Pierre Teyssot/AFP via Getty Images

A government collapse would raise doubts about Italy’s ability to pass its budget in the autumn and enact critical reforms to help accelerate the country’s long-term growth trajectory — on which the dispersal of the EU money depends.

Other parties have indicated that they could call for an early election and that it was untenable for Mr Draghi to remain in power if Five Star pulled out.

“If a coalition party doesn’t back a government decree, enough is enough, it seems clear that we should go to elections,” said Matteo Salvini, head of the rightwing League.

Mr Conte, who served as prime minister before Mr Draghi, has been disgruntled since foreign minister Luigi Di Maio walked out of Five Star last month, taking about a third of the party’s lawmakers with him, over differences on Rome’s response to the war in Ukraine.

Mr Draghi has reoriented Italy’s foreign policy and has been a strong supporter of Kyiv. He was one of the main architects of tough EU sanctions against Moscow, a sharp break from the country’s traditional sympathy towards Russia.

While Mr Di Maio has stood firmly behind Mr Draghi, Mr Conte has questioned whether military aid to Ukraine was simply perpetuating the war.

Mr Draghi, who was previously the president of the European Central Bank, has said repeatedly that he would only lead a cross-party national unity government and could not head an administration that did not include Five Star, which was the largest party in parliament before the recent split. — Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022/Reuters