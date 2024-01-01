Japan issues major tsunami warning after 7.6 magnitude earthquake

A major tsunami warning has been issued in Japan’s Ishikawa prefecture. Image: Google Maps

A major tsunami warning has been issued in Japan’s Ishikawa prefecture, national broadcaster NHK reported, after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit the country’s west.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning along coastal regions of Niigata and Toyama prefectures as well.

NHK TV warned torrents of water could reach as high as five metres and urged people to flee to high land or a top of a nearby building as quickly as possible.

The broadcaster reported that a tsunami with a height of 1.2m reached Wajima city in Ishikawa and another reaching 40cm was recorded at Kashizawaki city.

Reports of damage were not immediately available.

South Korea’s meteorological agency said sea levels off its eastern province of Gangwon could rise after the earthquake.

Hokuriku Electric Power said it is checking for any irregularities at its nuclear power plants, NHK reported.

A spokesperson for Kansai Electric Power said there were currently no abnormalities at its nuclear power plants but the company was monitoring the situation closely.

A huge earthquake and tsunami struck northeastern Japan on March 11th, 2011, devastating towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima.

– Agencies