Loaded gun pointed at Argentina vice-president’s face

Argentina's vice-president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, greets supporters demonstrating outside her residence in Buenos Aires. Photograph: LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images

A man has been arrested after he aimed a handgun at point-blank range at Argentina’s vice-president in what the president said was an attempt on her life.

Cristina Fernández de Kirchner survived only because the gun — which was loaded with five bullets — did not fire, President Alberto Fernández said.

The incident, in which Ms Fernández de Kirchner appeared unharmed, took place as she was greeting supporters outside her home in the Buenos Aires neighbourhood of Recoleta at 9pm on Thursday.

“A man pointed a firearm at her head and pulled the trigger,” the president said in a national broadcast. “Cristina is still alive because, for some reason yet to be confirmed, the gun ... did not fire.”

He called it “the most serious incident since we recovered democracy” in 1983 and urged political leaders, and society at large, to repudiate the incident.

The Argentinian newspaper Clarín reported that a Brazilian man (35) had been arrested at the scene.

The dramatic events were captured by television cameras outside Fernández de Kirchner’s home, where supporters had been gathered for days protesting against corruption charges filed against her at court.

The footage shows the man pushing through supporters, raising a gun to Ms Fernández de Kirchner’s face and apparently attempting a shot, which seems to misfire. Some reports said the man pointed the gun at Fernández de Kirchner but did not fire.

The two-time former president, Argentina’s leading political figure, can be seen reacting, covering her face and hunching down. She was reportedly unharmed.

Security minister Aníbal Fernández said the firearm had five bullets “and didn’t fire even though the trigger was pulled”.

He declared Friday a national holiday to allow people time to “express themselves in defence of life, democracy and in solidarity with our vice president”.

Ms Fernández de Kirchner, a powerful and divisive figure in Argentina, is embroiled in long-running accusations that she favoured the construction firm of a close ally for road contracts during her two terms as president from 2007-2015 in her home province of Santa Cruz. — Agencies