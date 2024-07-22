Where does Kamala Harris stand on key US voting issues?
US vice-president Kamala Harris describes, in her own words, her views around some of the major issues for voters ahead of the US election. Video: David Dunne
US vice-president Kamala Harris describes, in her own words, her views around some of the major issues for voters ahead of the US election. Video: David Dunne
Ahead of her birthday on July 30th, fans celebrated this year's the "Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever" by dancing to Kate Bush's song in Dublin's Fairview Park.
Fishers from the MFV Father McKee Pelagic Vessel undertake the Sea Survival Techniques at the BIM National Fisheries College in Co Donegal. Video: Alan Betson
The France Gaelic football team marked their historic first game on Irish soil by playing Portobello GAA, a junior Gaelic team based in Rathmines.
Footage released by the Israeli army shows strikes on what they say are Hezbollah weapons storage facilities in southern Lebanon.