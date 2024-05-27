Disruption to Dart and Enterprise rail services in Dublin likely to continue until at least 10.30am

Disruption to rail services, which has prevented trains travelling between Killester and Dublin city centre, is unlikely to be resolved before 10.30am on Monday, according to Irish Rail.

The company says its technical staff are working to resolve the problem, which centres on a power failure at Clontarf which has prevented a train leaving Clontarf Road.

The issue has been caused by damage to the overhead lines in the area but the company has said it will take some time for the issue to be resolved and services restored. The company had earlier said that the issue would be fixed by 10am, but have extended this timeframe.

Staff are working to rectify this matter. I would estimate 10.00 the earliest and unfortunately we do not have shuttle buses at our disposal. -AD — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) May 27, 2024

Earlier, Irish Rail issued a statement in which it said “there is damage to overhead lines at Clontarf Road which has resulted in all Dart and Northern Commuter services being suspended between Killester and Connolly. There is also a bus transfer between Dublin Connolly and Drogheda for Enterprise services.

“Crews are on site and working to rectify. Dublin Bus are accepting rail tickets while the fault is ongoing. We apologise to customers for the disruption.”

Separately, Bus Éireann as said its call centre phone lines are down and customers with inquiries should email the company at customercare@buseireann.ie or make contact via social media direct messaging.