Dublin Airport warns passengers all parking spaces sold out

Passenger numbers at Dublin Airport are now back to pre-Covid levels. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

The Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) has warned passengers there are no more spaces at its car parks.

On Wednesday, DAA said all its short- and long-term parking was sold out for the coming days as peak summer season begins.

The closure of privately owned car park near the airport that had previously accounted for about one fifth of total capacity has been blamed for a collapse in availability.

Although passenger numbers are now back to pre-Covid levels, 6,200 spaces have been taken out of the system following the sale of the Quick Park facility. Those spaces were also unavailable last summer.

READ MORE

Separate parking spaces are held for drop-off and collection.

DAA has placed a successful bid to purchase the facility but that move is now under review by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) which must approve the deal. It is unclear how long that process will take.

“All car parks at Dublin Airport are sold out and expected to be full over the coming days, so passengers without an existing booking are advised to consider alternative options for getting to and from the airport,” said DAA spokesman Graeme McQueen.

Passengers have been urged to consider using taxis, public transport or to seek a lift.

“This [situation] is increasing the pressure on our own car parks, with passenger numbers now back at pre-Covid levels,” Mr McQueen said.

“With demand for our car parks expected to remain high through the summer months, passengers are advised to book their parking as far in advance as possible.”

Dublin Airport is the busiest bus depot in Ireland and with growing passenger numbers pressure on services is expected to remain high until the situation is resolved.

In recent days, passenger volumes have surpassed 95,000, indicating the peak summer season is well under way.

It is the latest demand-led problem the airport is facing. Last year, in a situation repeated in other European airports, hundreds of passengers missed flights due to a staff shortage and consequent security queue delays.