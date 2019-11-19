Take Five: Five events showcasing the best of Irish women’s sport

Ladies’ All-Ireland Club Football Finals

Those brave enough to brace the chilly wintry conditions this weekend can expect a feast of football for their efforts. In the intermediate final St Paul’s (Antrim) will take on Naomh Ciarán (Offaly) in Kingspan Breffni, Cavan on Saturday at 2.30pm while the heavyweights of Mourneabbey (Cork) and Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway) will contest the senior final in Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds at 5.00pm. If spectators still want more CL MacHale Rovers (Mayo) play Donoughmore (Cork) in the junior final on Sunday in Duggan Park, Ballinasloe at 2pm.

Where: Multiple venues

When: Saturday and Sunday, November 23rd–24th

Ireland (vs Scotland) – Women’s Six Nations

2019 hasn’t been a vintage year for the Irish women’s rugby team. A single win was all they could muster during the Six Nations and a loss against Wales in their sole November international only compounded their struggle for form. But every February constructs a new well of hope and Scotland, the only side Ireland beat last spring, could provide the side with just the confidence they need as they begin a new campaign.

Where: Energia Park, Donnybrook

When: Sunday, February 2nd

Republic of Ireland (vs Greece) – 2021 Women’s European Championship Qualification

It was a late volley that cruelly denied the Republic of Ireland full points from a trip to Athens last Tuesday afternoon. But it was far from a disaster and Vera Pauw’s side are still in with a significant chance of qualifying for the 2021 tournament. Their next game is another duel with the Greeks where they will be hoping to get back to winning ways in their South Dublin fortress.

Where: Tallaght Stadium

When: Friday, March 6th

Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon

Sport is a participatory as well as an observatory exercise, and the event dubbed as “largest all-women’s event of its kind in the world” is just the event to ensure you kickstart the summer with a clean bill of health. Entries open in the New Year with the entrance fee set at €25.00. For more information about the event visit www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie

Where: Dublin City

When: Sunday, May 31st

Arnold Palmer Cup

It’s the only event on this list that is not female-only, yet it’s worthy of inclusion for the sheer originality of the concept. Male and female collegiate students will play together on the legendary Clare links course in the Ryder Cup-style competition between the USA and an International team. The tournament only expanded in 2018 to include female participants but, thus far, it has been a fine success.

Where: Lahinch Golf Course

When: Friday, July 3rd – Sunday, July 5th