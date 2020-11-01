Galway strike again to end Bray’s promotion hopes

Caulfield’s fast-improving side now face Longford in next round of playoffs

John Caulfield: has overseen a recent transformation in Galway United’s fortunes. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

John Caulfield: has overseen a recent transformation in Galway United’s fortunes. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

Galway United will face Longford Town in the next round of the First Division play-offs on Friday night at Belfield after beating league runners-up Bray 1-0 at the Carlisle Grounds on Saturday when Wilson Waweru pounced on a rebound eight minutes from time to get the only goal of the game.

The victory maintains United’s remarkable run of form since the appointment of John Caulfield as manager and came a week after they had effectively prevented Gary Cronin’s side going up automatically by beating them in the second last game of the regular league season..

United will now face Longford Town who beat UCD 3-2 away in dramatic fashion with goals right at the end of normal and extra-time ultimately putting the visitors through. The students had led through an early Colm Whelan goal but Joe Gorman’s 90th minute effort meant another 20 minutes of play.

Yoyo Mahdy restored the hoe side’s advantage after 110 minutes but Gorman then cancelled it out again three minutes later and with things looking set to be decided by penalties, Dean Byrne then won the game in dramatic fashion with a spectacular long-range shot to the top left corner in the first minute of injury -time.

The winners of Friday’s game will play the ninth-placed side in the Premier Division for a place in the top flight next season.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.