Giovagnoli’s appointment at Dundalk ‘a great story’ says Arsenal boss Arteta

‘I read a very long interview of his because I wanted to know who he is, what he is trying to do’

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is fascinated with Filippo Giovagnoli’s appointment as Dundalk manager. Photograph: Will Oliver/PA Wire

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is fascinated with Filippo Giovagnoli’s appointment as Dundalk manager. Photograph: Will Oliver/PA Wire

 

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he has been fascinated by the rapid rise of his opposite number at Dundalk, Filippo Giovagnoli, from heading up a kids’ academy in New York in the early part of the year to managing a team in the group stages of the Europa League, but says that anything is possible once a coach can convince players to believe in him and what he is trying to achieve.

“I think it’s a great story,” says the 38-year-old Spaniard of the Italian whose appointment at Oriel Park in late August came entirely out of the blue. “Linking different backgrounds and different countries into that history is a good one to hear. I read a very long interview of his because I wanted to know who he is, what he is trying to do and what he is trying to express to his players and this is how I found out about what happened.

“Straight away, he said that he could feel that the players believed in what they were doing which is everything that a coach wants. I think they have created a really good chemistry, the achievement of last season has given them a big boost and big merit to them for the work they are doing.”

As for whether the Irish side can spring what would be a huge surprise in North London on Thursday night, Arteta is respectfully diplomatic.

“You never know,” he says. “This is football and I’ve seen a lot of things in this game so I don’t take anything for granted. I always expect the opponent to be at their best and after that to convince my players on what we have to do to win that game and execute it in the best possible way. And we will wait to see what happens tomorrow.

“We’ve got some Irish staff here and I’ve been told a lot of positive things about them. What I’ve seen is a really determined coach that has found a really good creation around the team, you can see in every reaction of how they are playing, how united they are.

“They are really well organised. They fight really hard and they will be coming here with an incredible passion as the underdogs and I will expect them tomorrow to be full gas trying to beat us here.

“Any team you allow them time and space will create issues. They are really strong on set pieces as well and I am sure they will prepare them for tomorrow so we have to control the normal aspects that we do every week.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.