Scotland players won’t take the knee before Euro 2020 matches

Scottish FA statement says players will ‘stand up to racism’ ahead of their Group D games

Andy Robertson and his Scotland teammates won’t take the knee before Euro 2020 fixtures. Photograph: Andy Buchanan/Getty/AFP

Andy Robertson and his Scotland teammates won’t take the knee before Euro 2020 fixtures. Photograph: Andy Buchanan/Getty/AFP

 

Scotland players will “stand up to racism” at Euro 2020 rather than take the knee before matches.

The squad switched to standing for the start of their World Cup qualifying campaign in March after head coach Steve Clarke claimed the knee gesture had become “maybe a little bit diluted”.

The move followed several Scottish Premiership clubs switching gestures in a bid to reinforce the anti-racism message.

A statement from the Scottish Football Association read: “The squad, coaching staff and backroom members will stand up to racism ahead of the Group D matches against Czech Republic, England and Croatia.”

Captain Andy Robertson added: “It is important we continue to tackle the issue of racism and raise awareness of the need to change people’s mindsets but also their behaviours.

“Prior to our World Cup qualifiers in March we spoke as a group and felt that taking a stand was the best way for us to show solidarity and also to reinforce the need for meaningful change in society.”

England players are due to take the knee ahead of their games in a symbol against racial inequality. Some fans booed the gesture before warm-up games against Austria and Romania at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough last week.

Scotland’s first opponents, the Czech Republic, will be without Slavia Prague player Ondrej Kudela after he received a 10-match Uefa ban for making racist comments to Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara in Glasgow in March.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.