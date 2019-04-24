Fifa seeks clarification from FAI over Delaney controversy

World football governing body says it is awaiting response from Irish organisation

John Fallon

Former FAI chief executive John Delaney leaving the Carlton Hotel near Dublin Airport after a meeting with the board of the FAI earlier this month. File photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

The FAI has been asked by Fifa to clarify their current situation after the world governing body made contact with the crisis-ridden organisation.

As Irish football tries to grapple with a litany of controversies that led to government funding to the organisation being cut, Fifa has formally written to the Football Association of Ireland. They are still awaiting a response.

Former chief executive John Delaney, appointed vice-president last month, is currently on ‘gardening leave’ and two of his chief loyalists, treasurer Eddie Murray and secretary Michael Cody, have quit the board.

All eight remaining directors have notified Minister for Sport Shane Ross of their intention to resign at their AGM in July, possibly earlier at an EGM.

The FAI is being investigated by the Office of Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) for failing to declare Delaney’s €100,000 loan to his employers in 2017 within their accounts.

Their auditors Deloitte has also alerted the company’s office to accounting breaches by the FAI.

Last night, Fifa said: “In order to properly assess the situation, Fifa has contacted the FAI and requested clarification about the latest developments.

“We are awaiting their response. In the meantime, please understand we cannot comment further.”

