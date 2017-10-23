Ronald Koeman fired by Everton after Arsenal defeat

Dutchman sacked with Toffees in relegation zone after a disastrous start to the season
Everton have fired manager Ronald Koeman following Sunday’s 5-2 defeat to Arsenal. Photograph: Peter Powell/EPA

Everton have fired boss Ronald Koeman, following Sunday’s 5-2 defeat to Arsenal at Goodison Park.

Koeman took over in June 2016, and guided Everton to a seventh place finish last season.

However, the Toffees have endured a torrid start to this campaign, with five league defeats in nine fixtures leaving them in the relegation zone.

An Everton statement read: “Everton football club can confirm that Ronald Koeman has left the club. Chairman Bill Kenwright, the board of directors and major shareholder Farhad Moshiri would all like to express their gratitude to Ronald for the service he has given to the club over the past 16 months and for guiding the Club to seventh place in last season’s Premier League campaign.”

More to follow.

