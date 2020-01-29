Manchester United agree €65m deal for Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes

Midfielder scored 64 goals in two-and-a-half years with Portuguese side

Manchester United have signed Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes in a deal worth up to €65 million. Photograph: Antonio Cotrim/EPA

Manchester United have signed Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes in a deal worth up to €65 million. Photograph: Antonio Cotrim/EPA

 

Manchester United have agreed a deal with Sporting Lisbon to sign midfielder Bruno Fernandes, subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms, the Premier League club have announced

The fee is expected to in the region of €55 million and a further €10 million in add-ons.

A club statement read: “Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Sporting Clube de Portugal for the transfer of Bruno Fernandes.

“A further announcement will be made in due course.”

United will hope Fernandes, who scored 32 goals in all competitions for Sporting last season, will be able to add some much-needed attacking spark to Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s midfield.

During his two-and-a-half years in the Portuguese capital, the 25-year-old has scored 64 goals and created more chances than any other player in the league.

Fernandes, who has 19 caps for Portugal, has won three domestic cups in his two full seasons with Sporting.

He began his senior career in Italian football with Novara, before joining Udinese and Sampdoria in Serie A.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.