Police investigating Man United fans’ attack on Ed Woodward’s house

Flares were thrown over the gate of the executive vice-chairman’s house

Jamie Jackson, Mark Dobson

Police at the home of Manchester United executive vice-chariman Ed Woodward, after the house was vandalised last night in Lower Peover, Cheshire. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Police at the home of Manchester United executive vice-chariman Ed Woodward, after the house was vandalised last night in Lower Peover, Cheshire. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

 

Cheshire Police are investigating Tuesday night’s attack on the house of Ed Woodward, the Manchester United executive vice-chairman, and have confirmed that no one was harmed.

A statement issued on Wednesday said: “At around 10.45pm on Tuesday 28 January, Cheshire Police were notified of an incident of criminal damage that had taken place earlier this evening with a large group targeting a property in the Nether Peover area.

“Thankfully no one was harmed, and officers will liaise with security officials over the coming days to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and identify those involved.”

No one was in the property at the time of an attack that marked a sickening escalation of the tensions between supporters and Woodward, who is married with two young daughters.

Fans, unhappy at the way in which the club is being run, have recently sung songs celebrating the death of the 48-year-old who has become a figure of hate among some sections of the United support. However, the situation took a sinister turn on Tuesday night when a group wearing balaclavas launched flares at Woodward’s Cheshire home. One video was then posted on social media with the caption: “Ed Woodward’s gonna die.”

Graffiti was reportedly sprayed on the front gates and the intercom unit and house sign beside it were defaced with red spray paint.

United quickly released a strongly worded statement condemning those involved and promising to hand out life bans to anyone found guilty of any criminal offence.

A spokesman said: “Manchester United Football Club have tonight been made aware of the incident outside the home of one of our employees.

“We know that the football world will unite behind us as we work with Greater Manchester Police to identify the perpetrators of this unwarranted attack.

“Anybody found guilty of a criminal offence, or found to be trespassing on this property, will be banned for life by the club and may face prosecution.

“Fans expressing opinion is one thing, criminal damage and intent to endanger life is another. There is simply no excuse for this.”

Defeats at Arsenal and at home to Burnley have increased the pressure on United, who are 33 points behind the Premier League leaders Liverpool. – Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.