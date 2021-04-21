Juve’s Andrea Agnelli: Super League can no longer go ahead

Juventus chairman says breakaway is likely to be off after withdrawal of English clubs

Updated: 37 minutes ago

Andrea Agnelli has said the European Super League can’t go ahead without the English clubs who have withdrawn. Photograph: Alessandro Di Marco/EPA

Breakaway European Super League founder and Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli said on Wednesday that the league can no longer go ahead after six English clubs withdrew.

Asked whether the project could still happen after the exits, Agnelli said: “To be frank and honest no, evidently that is not the case.”

Twelve of Europe’s leading soccer clubs announced a breakaway league on Sunday but after 48 hours of intense criticism and political opposition, the six English clubs backed out on Tuesday.

Agnelli said he remained convinced that European football needed change and he had no regrets about the way the breakaway attempt was made.

“I remain convinced of the beauty of that project,” Agnelli said, stating it would have created the best competition in the world.

“But admittedly ... I mean, I don’t think that that project is now still up and running,” he said.

