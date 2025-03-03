Man pleads guilty to murder of wife after gardaí hack into phone and find footage of killing

Anna Mooney was found in the kitchen of the family home with suspected stab wounds.

Gardaí hacked into the mobile phone of a man accused of stabbing his wife to death and discovered video and audio footage of the murder, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Stephen Mooney (52) today pleaded guilty to murdering his wife, Anna Mooney (46), at their home on Kilbarrack Road, Kilbarrack, Dublin 5 on June 15th, 2023. Ms Mooney, a Ukrainian mother of two, died after suffering stab wounds in the kitchen of the home they shared.

Mooney had been due to stand trial for murder but on February 7th last, prosecution senior counsel Desmond Dockery told the court of a “significant development” in the case.

Gardaí, he said, seized the accused’s phone at the crime scene but until then were unable to access its contents as they did not have the pin code or password.

However, the Cellebrite software that gardaí use to analyse mobile phones has recently undergone an update that allows phones to be unlocked without a password. When gardaí unlocked Mooney’s phone, they found “highly relevant video and audio of the minutes leading up to the fatal incident and the fatal incident itself”, Mr Dockery said.

Michael Bowman SC, for Mooney, said the development in the Cellebrite software means that “what had been impossible, is now a reality”. In light of the new evidence, Mr Bowman said he needed to engage with his client “immediately”.

Following those engagements, Mooney was arraigned before the court today on what had originally been the date his trial was due to begin. Wearing a blue suit, blue shirt and tie, Mooney replied “guilty” to the single charge that he murdered Anna Mooney at the family home in Kilbarrack on June 15th, 2023.

He faces the mandatory life sentence for murder but Mr Justice Paul McDermott adjourned sentencing to accommodate members of the victim’s family who may wish to make statements to the court.

Mooney remains in custody and the matter will be mentioned on June 18th when a sentencing date will be set.