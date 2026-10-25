Manchester United board hold crisis talks over Michael Carrick’s future

Manchester United's English head coach Michael Carrick gestures to fans on after loss to Bournemouth at Old Trafford. Photograph: Darren Staples/AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United’s hierarchy are in crisis talks over whether or not to sack Michael Carrick as head coach after he oversaw another torrid defeat, against Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Sunday, that appeared to leave his job in the balance.

Carrick was defiant after the 3-0 humbling, insisting he was not expecting to be removed from his post. “I totally understand the situation [regarding his job],” Carrick said.

“I’m not expecting anything in particular, to be honest. [I’m] carrying on as normal, and I love this place.”

But the United executive are actively considering his dismissal. Eddie Howe remains the preferred candidate of Jason Wilcox, United’s director of football, should there be a change in the dugout, with the former Newcastle manager’s extensive Premier League experience placing him ahead of other potential targets.

Howe would be less expensive to bring in than Unai Emery, another admired candidate, given that Aston Villa would demand about £20 million in compensation for the Spaniard.

Julian Nagelsmann, the former Germany and Bayern Munich head coach, is highly regarded by Christopher Vivell, United’s head of recruitment, but Wilcox’s view may hold more sway with Jim Ratcliffe, who controls football policy at United. Antonio Conte is another who may be in the frame.

Carrick, who left Bruno Fernandes out of his starting line-up – insisting before kick-off that he did so for football reasons and not because of the captain’s criticism of his tactics following the midweek Champions League defeat at Como, said: “I’ll always do what I feel is going to be the best for the football club, whatever decision is made on anything really. So that’s kind of it. I’m not expecting anything either way.

“It’s a tough situation, there’s no hiding from it. What it looks like and what’s next I really don’t know. I will always do my best for the football club and I won’t change that now. I love what I do and I feel the responsibility – we’ll have to wait and see.”

Michael Carrick acknowledges the fans after defeat. Photograph: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

United endured a sixth defeat in 12 games in all competitions after Rayan, Marcus Tavernier and Evanilson scored for Marco Rose’s side. They have won only once in the league this season and sit in 16th. Their last win was on September 10th against Sabah in the Champions League.

Carrick made a point of applauding the home supporters at the end of the match, pumping his hand to his chest as he walked past a supportive Stretford End. As soon as he disappeared down the tunnel, boos met Fernandes, who was following in the manager’s footsteps, alongside other United players.

“It wasn’t a farewell from me,” Carrick said. “I’m feeling it for my players, they’re going through a tough spell. Some of it we can help, some of it the situation unravels and the boys are feeling it at the moment. Mixed emotions for the supporters to respond in that way.

“To have that connection with the supporters it’s mixed emotions, it’ll take a bit of time to digest but I certainly appreciate their support. The situation is where we are and we haven’t had results or performances that have been good enough.”

Speaking after the defeat about his decision to leave out Fernandes, who was an unused substitute, Carrick said: “There’s always times when you’re trying to make decisions that are to change the course of play and made a difference, but those are the decisions we made today.”

Harry Maguire, United’s captain in Fernandes’s absence, insisted that the squad were “fully behind” Carrick. He said: “Coming into the team last season he turned things around and got Champions League football this season.

“As individuals, we’re not playing well enough. We have to look at ourselves and find something within ourselves to bring more to the team. That’s every player that I’m talking about. When things aren’t going your way you have to do the basics well.” – Guardian