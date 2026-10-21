Bohs captain Dawson Devoy to miss title run-in after ban over Shamrock Rovers melee

Dawson Devoy received a three-match ban for his part in the incident following Bohs' 2-1 defeat in Tallaght last week. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Bohemians captain Dawson Devoy and two Shamrock Rovers players have been suspended for the remainder of the League of Ireland season for their part in a fight that erupted after Stephen Bradley’s side secured a 2-1 win in Tallaght earlier this month.

Devoy and Rovers midfielder Naj Razi both received three-match bans for violent conduct during the incident on October 12th following a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday.

Rovers winger Danny Grant was given a four-game suspension for his involvement in the same incident, while Michael Noonan received a two-match ban. That will see the 18-year-old available for selection for their trip to play Dundalk on October 30th in what would be his last appearance for the club before his move to Nottingham Forest in January.

Bohs assistant coach Stephen O’Donnell will also miss the remainder of the season, with two games left to serve on his suspension, while Rovers’ midfielder Matt Healy will miss their game against Sligo Rovers on Friday due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Devoy’s absence is a significant blow to Bohs’ title hopes, with Alan Reynolds’ side currently three points behind Rovers ahead of Friday’s Dublin derby against Shelbourne at Dalymount Park. Their last game of the season is away to St Patrick’s Athletic on Friday week.

Meanwhile, Shelbourne will be without Ali Coote after the Scottish winger received a three-match ban having been shown a red card for a foul on St Pat’s midfielder Ryan Sheridan during last Friday’s win at Richmond Park.