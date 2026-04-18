Denise O’Sullivan powers Ireland to World Cup qualifier win over Poland

Denise O'Sullivan in action for Ireland against Poland at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

World Cup qualifier: Republic of Ireland 1 (Sheva 41) Poland 0

The Republic of Ireland stride confidently into their final World Cup qualifiers in June against the Netherlands and France after completing the double over Poland.

The outstanding Marissa Sheva scored the winner at the Aviva Stadium, but the game will be remembered for the relentless presence of Denise O’Sullivan, who is now suspended for the game against the Netherlands at Páirc Uí Chaoimh after picking up another yellow card.

“Disappointed not to play in my hometown, but I am so proud of the team,” O’Sullivan told RTÉ after Saturday’s win. “We targeted the six points against Poland. That’s what Ireland is about, we stick together.”

Emily Ward’s booking also rules the Newcastle United attacker out of the Netherlands game.

Poland have every right to feel aggrieved by Slovenian referee Aleksandra Cesen’s failure to see Aoife Mannion’s foul on Weronika Zawistowska in the 67th minute. It should have been a penalty. Luckily for Ireland, VAR is not used in the qualifiers.

Ireland manager Carla Ward seemed particularly pleased by Sheva’s fifth international goal. Probably because it came straight off the Abbotstown training pitch.

Emily Murphy threatened off the left before Megan Connolly and Mannion switched the play for Kyra Carusa – back in the side after illness – whose low cross was shinned over the line by Sheva.

Ireland's Katie McCabe in action against Poland. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

It came four minutes before half-time. A perfect time to wobble Poland’s aggressive approach. Katie McCabe was fairly aggressive herself in the celebrations, grabbing Sheva’s collar with both hands in an act of affection. The indefatigable American screamed in delight as she was surrounded by relieved team-mates.

Ireland had found their groove again. It did not come easy. Quiet heroics were required from Mannion, Caitlin Hayes and Chloe Mustaki in the opening exchanges as Poland came to Dublin seeking to atone for last Tuesday’s 3-2 defeat in Gdansk.

The press was higher and there was more bite in the tackles as McCabe was smothered whenever she tried to work down the left wing and O’Sullivan received plenty of special treatment.

“I’m used to it,” said O’Sullivan. “I like to get on the ball.”

Mustaki was identified as a potential weakness but the Nottingham Forest defender calmly coped with all sorts of tricky balls. The same can be said of Mannion, who did struggle to contain Nadia Krezyman.

The Polish winger eventually found Ewa Pajor with a dangerous delivery to the front post on 13 minutes that the Barcelona striker shot into the side netting. It was a let off.

McCabe made her presence felt, as she always does, whipping speculative crosses that almost resulted in goals for O’Sullivan and Mannion.

O’Sullivan was constantly breaking up Polish attacks and spraying passes for Carusa to hold up or Murphy to sprint on to.

Murphy couldn’t believe her 15th-minute shot hit the crossbar instead of nestling in an open net. Sheva, under pressure, ballooned the rebound.

She made no mistake with her next chance, inching ahead of Wiktoria Zieniewicz to profit from a weak glove by Poland goalkeeper Kinga Szemik to finish at the back post.

Cue wild celebrations on the pitch and around the Ireland dugout. Ward kicked a water bottle. McCabe shook Sheva in delight. The 18,267 crowd of mostly young girls reacted to the scenes. It felt like a release valve. Good times at the Aviva.

Connolly almost made it 2-0 early in the second-half but Szemik got down well to deny the Lazio midfielder.

🇮🇪1-0🇵🇱

Denise O'Sullivan is inches from scoring one of the great goals at Aviva Stadium - what skill from the midfielder



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📱https://t.co/C558g7lqBa pic.twitter.com/tMVdeYIiPb — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) April 18, 2026

O’Sullivan almost produced an audacious goal to compare with McCabe’s volley in Poland earlier this week. The Liverpool midfielder popped the ball over two defenders before lashing a shot off the underside of the crossbar.

Then Mannion walloped Zawistowska. The officials somehow missed it as Ireland battled to secure an important three points after eight nervy minutes of injury-time.

France host the Netherlands in Auxerre on Saturday night. A draw would suit Ward’s team.

Ireland could still qualify directly for Brazil 2027 by topping Group A2 if they beat the Dutch at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on June 5th and avoid defeat to France in Grenoble four days later.

All to play for.

IRELAND: Brosnan; Mannion, Patten, Hayes, Mustaki, McCabe; O’Sullivan, Connolly, Sheva; Murphy, Carusa (Larkin 72).

POLAND: Szemik; Zieniewicz, Wos, Dudek, Wiankowska; Achcinska (Grzybowska 46), Kamczyk (Sarapata 80), Pawwollek; Tomasiak (Arasniewicz 90), Pajor, Krezyman (Zawistowska 65).

Referee: Aleksandra Cesen (Slovenia).