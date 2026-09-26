‘We feel exposed’: Ireland players expected to donate Israel match fees to Gaza aid

So dawns the games of great contention.

The FAI have tried to insulate their players from the maelstrom of controversy around the Israel fixtures as best they can this week, shielding them from all but the bare minimum of media interviews mandated by Uefa.

A trio of players did, though, speak to the press after Thursday’s 1-0 loss to Kosovo. The consensus that emerged from these interviews is that this is a group of players who feel they have been put in a brutally difficult position by those above them.

“As soon as the game was decided by the FAI, the Government and Uefa, we were always going to be put in a tough position,” said captain Dara O’Shea. “We feel exposed, obviously.”

A few minutes before O’Shea spoke, Jason Knight became the first Irish player to say the Israel games should not be going ahead, admitting he gave some thought to not accepting a call-up to the squad.

Chiedozie Ogbene meanwhile pointed at Uefa.

“You guys know me personally, I always look at the human aspect of things,” he said. “The question is very complex. My personal view is Uefa have put us in a difficult position. You are asking a professional footballer. I do not have a degree, that is the honest truth. You guys are probably more qualified to answer that question than I am. For Uefa to put us in this position, I think it is unfair on professional footballers. That is my point on it.”

This echoes the FAI’s stance. CEO David Courell said last week that the FAI do not want to play these games, but are doing so because Uefa have continued to allow Israel to compete. The players are so far not giving an impression of any strained relations with the FAI.

Republic of Ireland captain Dara O'Shea says the team has been left in a difficult situation ahead of Sunday's Nations League match against Israel in Hungary. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“I try not to take the pressure, because the organisation are taking the pressure for us,” said Ogbene about the FAI. “They have made their point to Uefa. Uefa have made the decisions, they have the power and control.”

Much of the pressure has so far fallen on the head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson, who was the subject of an extraordinary insult from the Israel FA on X earlier this week, accusing him of “ignorance, stupidity and hypocrisy” for his use of the word “genocide” last week. The FAI did not subsequently issue any statement or comment in support of Hallgrímsson, though Courell is understood to have raised it at Uefa level. Hallgrímsson’s reception from the Israeli media on Saturday will likely be hostile.

The Irish players, meanwhile, met on Friday afternoon to discuss their views on the Israel game among themselves. Their aim was to arrive at a formal, unified stance ahead of taking to the field in Hungary on Sunday. If the players have decided to make a public gesture of solidarity with the Palestinian cause, or to protest against their opponents, it will be communicated at Saturday’s press conference.

They are also likely to donate their match fees from both games to a charity that works in Gaza, such as Unicef. The current match fees are understood to be €2,250 per player, and it is expected that the FAI will match any contribution made by the players. Should this happen, it would add up to a six-figure donation.

Ireland fell to a 1-0 defeat against Kosovo in Pristina on Thursday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The players are meanwhile doing their best to avoid social media, while the FAI have drastically curtailed their own activity as comment sections have become filled with harsh and individualised criticism of the players.

“I’ve never really had to deal with something like this before and of course there’s pressure,” said O’Shea. “There’s pressure from all angles and I get that, at the end of the day. I’m a man and I need to step out there and I need to deliver and obviously represent the team in the right way. It’s been challenging, it’s not been easy.”

O’Shea subsequently put this into perspective.

“No, look, nothing’s hurt me as such. I’m not the one suffering here, there’s other people who are suffering and we need to get that right. I think for me, myself, I understand the situation, I understand the severity. Everyone’s entitled to their opinion.”

“I am a practising Catholic and I have morals,” said Ogbene. “I do not agree with what is happening. I feel sorry for the civilians and that is where my heart is, the people who are being affected. On the other side, I am a professional footballer, I love playing games, I love representing Ireland, and these are questions you have to ask the people at Uefa.”

The issue for the Irish players is that these questions have been asked of Uefa, and they have decreed that the games must go ahead. The Irish players are the unlucky few who are still answering questions.