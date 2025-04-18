Honours even in hectic Dublin derby between St Pat’s and Shamrock Rovers

Pats’ Mason Melia scores the first goal of the game. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

League of Ireland Premier Division: St Patrick’s Athletic 2 (Melia 32, Redmond 91) Shamrock Rovers 2 (Byrne 37, Grace 88)

Singing in the rain. Mason Melia was the star of the show for about five minutes, until Jack Byrne levelled matters in this hectic Dublin derby at Richmond Park.

Down to the wire, Lee Grace appeared to claim a valuable three points for Shamrock Rovers, until St Patrick’s Athletic skipper Joe Redmond planted a towering header in injury-time.

Honours even, in the circumstances, felt fair.

A night for set-piece coaches to shine. Stephen Kenny dedicated his programme notes to the tastiest goals scored by St Pat’s so far this season – Chris Forrester was mentioned 12 times across 250 words.

“We don’t need anybody else!” Kenny wrote.

Forrester was joined on the slippery Inchicore pitch by Rovers international duo Byrne and Graham Burke – three of the most cultured footballers to grace the League of Ireland.

The conditions made them occasionally appear like run-of-the mill midfielders. Now, occasionally, they would pull off the spectacular with Jamie Lennon not taking any chances – swallowing a yellow card for chopping down Burke, who skied the resulting free-kick.

Only the strongest headers of the ball – Redmond and Pico Lopes – initially stood out as the incessant downpour reduced a sell-out crowd to 4,723.

The attendance suggested that around 600 fans decided to avoid being soaked to the bone.

St Pat’s had the first real chance on 30 minutes when Grace blocked Forrester’s angled shot into the path of James McClelland, only for Ed McGinty to pull off a smart save.

Magic from Melia!🌟



Mason Melia has St Pats in front in tonights Dublin Derby. pic.twitter.com/S7Zyk621R8 — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) April 18, 2025

From the resulting corner, Melia scored his second goal of the campaign after glancing touches by Sean Hoare then Lopes found the Tottenham-bound teenager unmarked at the back post.

Acrobatic finishes were on the menu as Rovers equalised in quick time when Byrne return-volleyed Joseph Anang’s one-handed save after the St Pat’s goalkeeper had denied Burke.

Normal left-footed players would not even contemplate sticking out their right boot.

Burke and Byrne made sure to embrace Rory Gaffney, who made the initial burst forward.

The 35-year-old Gaffney kept 16-year-old prodigy Michael Noonan out of the line-up. Rovers manager Stephen Bradley could have been minding the teenager – who came through the St Pat’s academy until signing a professional contract with the Hoops in January.

One-all at the turn, and nobody cared about the weather any more.

It was a busy Good Friday around the Premier Division as Drogheda reached half-time and full-time top of the pile after Warren Davis bagged a fifth goal in six matches against Shelbourne at United Park. The champions salvaged a point when Sam Bone equalised to cancel out his earlier own goal.

Waterford’s expectation of qualifying for Europe under Keith Long continued to unravel at the RSC with Sligo Rovers taking a 2-0 lead into the interval. Cian Kavanagh and Franceley Lomboto ensured that it finished 4-0.

Sligo climbed off the bottom of the table after Bohemians beat Cork City at Dalymount Park.

St Pat’s began the second-half with a risky high-press as Kenny dared Rovers to pass through them.

When Bradley eventually replaced Gaffney with Noonan, the Richmond crowd barely mustered a smattering of boos as most people decided not to blame the teenager for seeing Melia in front of him and seeking first-team football with Rovers.

The heavens closed for the last 15 minutes and a crackling Dublin Derby overflowed with incidents.

Only two moments will be remembered.

Byrne’s high cross invited a thunderous Grace header in the 88th minute that briefly put Rovers top of the league.

That reality lasted three minutes. Jake Mulraney shook off a knock, came off the bench and chipped a perfect delivery on to the forehead of Redmond.

As the old ground descended into a mixture of euphoria and relief, the local DJ earned his coin by blaring Insomnia by Faithless.

Nobody was getting any sleep after Neil Doyle’s full-time whistle left the old rivals level on 18 points, a point shy of Drogheda, where St Pat’s must travel on Monday as Rovers welcome Bohs down Whitestown Way.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Anang; Sjoberg, Redmond, Hoare, Breslin; Lennon; Elbouzedi (Crowe-Baggley 80), Forrester, McClelland (Mulraney 72), Kavanagh (Leavy 71); Melia.

Shamrock Rovers: McGinty; Cleary, Lopes, Grace; Honohan, Watts (Nugent 56), Byrne, Healy, Grant; Burke (Greene 78), Gaffney (Noonan 62).

Referee: Neil Doyle.