Ruesha Littlejohn scores from halfway line for Shamrock Rovers

Granted, Shamrock Rovers ended up losing to Galway United, but Ruesha ‘from the halfway line’ Littlejohn should still turn up for international duty for the Nations League double-header against Greece with a pep in her step after her wonder goal on Saturday.

Rovers had just gone 2-1 down to Galway, when, straight from the restart, Littlejohn arrowed the ball over the head of goalkeeper Nicole Nix.

Even in her younger days, when she played up front rather than in midfield, the 34-year-old rarely hit a ball so sweetly.

Oh my word Ruseha Littlejohn 😍 pic.twitter.com/Tn6j6Sueu3 — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) March 29, 2025

That was her second goal in four games for Rovers since joining them earlier this month, the first a brilliantly taken free-kick on her debut.

Republic of Ireland manager Carla Ward spoke last week about how she had encouraged Littlejohn to sign for Rovers after she had been released by London City Lionesses.

“She called me and said ‘I have got three options’, and I said, ‘League of Ireland – think about the impact you can have on young players here’. She is a top pro. People think because of her personality that sometimes she is not a big pro, but she is. To install that level of experience into the League of Ireland is huge.”

Galway’s 3-2 win, though, keeps them top of the table with Shelbourne, 1-0 winners against Peamount United, and Treaty United, who beat Cork City 3-2. Rovers are two points further back.