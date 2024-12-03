Ireland v Wales live updates: Euro 2025 playoff second leg

“As big as they come outside a major tournament. Ireland and Wales go into the second leg of this playoff to reach Euro 2025 level at 1-1. The smart money is on these evenly matched sides ending up in a penalty shoot-out before 10pm tonight.”

So says Gavin Cummiskey in his match preview. So prepare for a long night ahead! He writes:

“For Ireland, this is the most important moment since last year’s World Cup opener against Australia in Sydney when 75,784 watched their ultra-defensive approach almost squeeze a draw out of the hosts. Crucially, this is their third ‘all or nothing’ fixture since the 1-0 loss to Ukraine in Kiev saw them miss out of Euro 2022 in England. They flipped that scoreline at Hampden Park two years ago, thanks to Amber Barrett’s eternal finish, to nudge past Scotland and into the World Cup.”

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Ireland’s Euro 2025 playoff second leg, against Wales at the Aviva Stadium. Kick-off is at 7.30pm. The first leg finished all square, a 1-1 draw, so it’s all to play for in what could be a tense night. Eileen Gleeson’s team are trying to become the first Irish women’s side to qualify for the European Championships and the first team male or female to qualify for back-to-back international tournaments since Jack Charlton’s Ireland between 1988 and 1990. It promises to be an interesting game, the line-ups will follow when they’re available but for now, here’s the squad.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic)

Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (Sunderland, on loan from West Ham United), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Megan Campbell (London City Lionesses)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Carolina), Megan Connolly (Lazio), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Ruesha Littlejohn (London City Lionesses), Heather Payne (Everton), Marissa Sheva (Portland Thorns), Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Julie-Ann Russell (Galway United).