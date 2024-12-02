Katie McCabe and Ireland fully focused on their qualification goal

Katie McCabe training with the Republic of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium. 'We know what we have to do. We know what’s on the line.' Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Never change, Katie McCabe.

“Very serious in the room today, Jaysus,” said the Ireland captain before training at the Aviva Stadium. “Big game tomorrow, is there?”

As big as they come outside a major tournament. Ireland and Wales go into the second leg of this playoff to reach Euro 2025 level at 1-1. The smart money is on these evenly matched sides ending up in a penalty shoot-out before 10pm tonight.

“We always practice penalties,” said Rhian Wilkinson, the Wales manager. “We do our routine. There will be no panic about it.

READ MORE

“We know Ireland in every way will be a battle tomorrow. Nothing will be given to us for free. When you have equal opponents like that you have to triple prepare, and that includes extra-time and penalties.”

For Ireland, this is the most important moment since last year’s World Cup opener against Australia in Sydney when 75,784 watched their ultra-defensive approach almost squeeze a draw out of the hosts.

Crucially, this is their third ‘all or nothing’ fixture since the 1-0 loss to Ukraine in Kiev saw them miss out of Euro 2022 in England. They flipped that scoreline at Hampden Park two years ago, thanks to Amber Barrett’s eternal finish, to nudge past Scotland and into the World Cup.

“I think what that gives us is a calming mentality throughout the squad,” said McCabe. “People who have not been in this position, as leaders in the group, we can share that knowledge and show that vulnerability to young players so they know it is okay to have nerves in front of 25,000 fans at home in the Aviva Stadium.”

McCabe, Denise O’Sullivan and Courtney Brosnan feed off pressure; it consistently brings the best out of them. Other key performers in green, from Kyra Carusa to Ruesha Littlejohn, follow their leaders.

“We are absolutely together from that point of view,” McCabe continued. “The magnitude of this game; we need to focus on what we can control, which is our game plan, our work ethic and executing that. It is going to be incredible.”

For Wales, and a travelling army of media, along with about 300 fans, Dublin feels desperately close to their own Hampden moment.

“Absolutely,” agreed Angharad James, the captain. “I think it’s probably the biggest game we’ve all played in. It’s a huge moment for Welsh football and it’s a huge moment for this group. If we deliver our game plan, I have every confidence in this group that we’ll get the result tomorrow.”

Welsh confidence could be perceived as unearned but their collective attitude begins with every utterance made by Wilkinson, who brings the swagger of a player with 188 caps for Canada. As a coach, she repeatedly states that Ireland are – as a football nation – anathema towards her possession-based philosophy.

Winning is all that matters now. If Ireland revert to a “physical, tennis” style of play, as Wilkinson describes it, that’s probably because it worked before.

Under Eileen Gleeson, they have tried to evolve, and McCabe did start games as a second striker but on Friday in Cardiff the 2023 Ballon d’Or nominee was a peripheral figure in an overly defensive back five.

The result justified the means but it creates a lingering concern before Gleeson’s women can replicate Jack Charlton’s men’s team in 1988-90 and reach a second successive major tournament.

When asked if the overall plan was trained towards getting McCabe in more attacking positions, Gleeson replied: “Yes.”

McCabe: “I’m glad she said yeah.”

Gleeson: “That’s if she is playing.”

But seriously, if shooting scenarios are not created for McCabe’s left foot, how do Ireland progress?

“We’ve been working on it,” said McCabe. “Not just me. We’ve got players all over the pitch that can hit the target and score wicked goals. For us as a team it is about getting up the pitch together and getting ourselves into scoring opportunities.

“You saw Ruesha’s [Littlejohn’s] goal the other night, which was obviously fantastic. We have looked at it as a team, not just me. Of course I want to be getting up there.”

What vexes many onlookers of Ireland is McCabe at full back seems unnecessary as Megan Campbell and Izzy Atkinson play the position in the English Super League. Campbell’s long throws and experience offer an immediate advantage that would free McCabe to roam as a number 10.

Wherever she starts, the Arsenal star will find a way into the game. She always does.

At the end of a very serious press conference before a very serious qualifier to feature in Switzerland next summer, McCabe was asked about the tastier tackles in Cardiff last Friday.

“I think they were cheap shots more than anything,” she replied. “I don’t mind going toe-to-toe with someone in the tackle but when it is off the ball, I am like, ‘come on’.

“Whatever the game they want to play we’ll be prepared for it tomorrow. We know what we have to do. We know what’s on the line. We will be ready to leave it all out there tomorrow.”

Penalties seem like the likeliest lottery to separate countries ranked 24th and 29th by Fifa. Unless McCabe finds space to let fly or the outstanding Jess Fishlock exploits a conservative approach by Ireland.

Ireland (possible): Brosnan (Everton); Payne (Everton), Patten (Aston Villa), Hayes (Celtic), Fahey (Liverpool), McCabe (Arsenal); O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage); Sheva (Portland Thorns), Littlejohn (London City Lionesses); Russell (Galway United), Carusa (San Diego Wave).

Wales (possible): Clark (FC Twente); Roberts (Real Betis), Ladd (Manchester United), Evans (Liverpool), Woodham (Crystal Palace); Holland (Liverpool), James (Seattle Reign), Griffiths (Southampton), Morgan (Bristol City); Fishlock (Seattle Reign); Rowe (Southampton).

Referee: Marta Huerta De Aza (Spain).