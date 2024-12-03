Ireland let glorious Euros opportunity slip from their fingers after heartbreaking Welsh defeat

History or heartbreak were the only outcomes on offer at the Avia Stadium but for Ireland it proved to be the latter on a gut-wrenching Tuesday night in Dublin.

Both Ireland and Wales were playing for the prize of qualifying for the women’s European Championships for the first time, with the visitors booking their ticket to Switzerland thanks to a pair of second-half goals to win this playoff 2-1, and 3-2 over the two legs.

The Welsh players wheeled away in celebration at the final whistle while those wearing green collapsed to the ground. This was supposed to be Ireland’s moment, a milestone night of nights for the women’s game here. It didn’t work out that way.

Anna Patten’s 86th-minute goal set up a frantic finish with Ireland laying siege on Olivia Clark’s goal, but despite pounding the Lansdowne Road end they just couldn’t kick down the Welsh door.

Having played in a World Cup for the first time in 2023, harnessing that momentum to qualify for the Euros was the next stage of the master plan to continue growing the game in Ireland. Making magic. Creating heroes.

Over an hour before kick-off clusters of supporters stood outside Presto’s takeaway on South Lotts Road scoffing chips out of vinegar-soaked brown paper bags while hawkers took ownership of the street corners around the stadium, selling everything from divisive half and half scarves to seasonal on-message green and white Santa bobble hats.

It felt like a big night in the old house with a crowd of 25,832 turning up hoping to witness history.

Ireland had the best of the first-half chances including Denise O’Sullivan’s sweet curling effort that smacked off the woodwork. Katie McCabe, Julie-Ann Russell and Niamh Fahey all went close, and it felt like a goal was coming. And it was. Only it arrived at the other end.

Just moments after half-time referee Marta Huerta De Aza was alerted to a VAR check. Few in the stadium seemed to know what for, there had been no claims by either team. But it soon emerged it was for a possible handball by Patten. Penalty awarded. Hannah Cain calmly tucked it away and Just like that the dynamic of the entire evening changed.

As Ireland pushed for an equaliser, Wales punished the home side’s high defensive line and Carrie Jones made it 2-0 in the 67th minute. Patten headed home a goal late on, but a second never followed.

As the Welsh players celebrated with their small band of supporters afterwards, Ireland huddled together near the centre of the pitch, crestfallen. A glorious opportunity had been missed. Heartbreak.

In that moment it felt like they had lost more than just a match.